ESM Continues Expansion: Victoria Favorito Joins Product Team
HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Electric Symphony Media is overjoyed to welcome a new team member, Victoria Favorito, who joins the Product team as a Product Coordinator!
Victoria joined ESM as a Product Coordinator this past August. Victoria graduated from Elon University in 2022 with a degree in Strategic Communications and Marketing. Her previous experience includes multiple internships in fashion public relations where she broadened her skills in social media management, research, writing, and client relations. Additionally, Victoria was a member and VP of Elon's softball club, where she played for 2 years and helped organize the team's schedule. We are certain that Victoria's previous experience - both in her tenacity as an athlete and her professional experience in media and marketing - will make her a great addition to the ESM team.
"I could not be more excited to join the product team at ESM," Victoria notes. "In just the short amount of time that I have been here, I have met the most talented and most kind team members and I could not be more grateful to be a part of such a well rounded and empowering company. I have learned more about digital advertising in the last few days than I'd ever imagined and I look forward to being a strong asset on the product team."
Within her first month, Victoria will be acclimating to all of ESM products across the programmatic, digital, social, and traditional ecosystems. The first few weeks will consist of various training courses as part of ESM's onboarding program, that provide an understanding of key aspects of our agency, including who we are, our various teams, the services we provide, and the great businesses and brands we work with. Also in the coming weeks, Victoria will begin to shadow members of the Product team, and obtain hands-on experience within the products the team uses daily to activate campaigns like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. With Victoria's professional background and familiarity in managing social media accounts, reporting, multi-tasking across different projects, and working collaboratively with teams, we know she will thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic Product Coordinator role.
In such a short period of time, the team has quickly noticed Victoria to be curious and hardworking; she also brings an amazing energy to the larger team. We look forward to seeing her learn and flourish with us at ESM.
"Victoria's passion for learning and her attention to detail have already proven her to be an invaluable asset to the Product Team," recalls Product Manager, Briony Smith. "As our team continues to grow and evolve, we are looking forward to how her unique perspective and her drive to uncover new insights will let us drive continuing and new value for our clients."
ESM is a media partner that helps brands and agencies uncover unique value in marketing investments. We believe the most successful media campaigns interweave the art of past experience with the science of data analytics. ESM offers end to end media planning, activation, and reporting services. The agency's tech stack provides a connective thread across all channels, but as a team we emphasize the importance human experience plays in predicting outcomes. Whether it's traditional, digital, or emerging media, the knowledge ESM has gained from running campaigns that are large, small, geographically diverse, with different KPIs, goals, and assets gives us a strong library of learnings to apply to future activity.
