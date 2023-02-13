Zeal for Living announced that they just executed a construction contract with Acadian Group to build its 237-home flagship Wellness Living Community on 25 acres of land within the Hickory Hill master-planned community in Sherman, Texas.
DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zeal for Living announced that they just executed a construction contract with Acadian Group to build its 237-home flagship Wellness Living Community on 25 acres of land within the Hickory Hill master-planned community in Sherman, Texas. The community marks Zeal's first project in Texas.
The 237‐unit project in Sherman, TX is to be constructed as a market rate Wellness Living rental home community consisting of a mix of single‐family homes and townhomes with attached garages. Community amenities focus on supporting the culture of wellness. Amenities include a leasing center, club room with community gathering space, a covered outdoor community dining room, multiple fitness areas including separate strength and group fitness areas, a yoga lawn, and a swimming pool with wet deck. A community garden area and a shared community tool shed are centerpieces.
Jim Dobbie, founder, and CEO for Zeal, stated, "The Zeal and Acadian teams have been working well together on pre-construction to create this new type of Wellness Living residential concept. Acadian helped us engineer the homes to firmly deliver on our brand promise by honoring our Pillars of Wellness. Dwell, Connect, Move, and Nourish."
Sherman is located along the rapidly growing I‐75 corridor, 65 miles north of downtown Dallas. Over the last 10 years the city has experienced cumulative population growth of 20.0%, which is poised to continue with the announcement of several public and private sector investments. Sherman is home to the Texoma Medical Center, which is a 414 bed, Level III trauma center employing 3,500 individuals. Furthermore, in May of 2022, Texas Instruments broke ground on a $30B semiconductor fabrication plant which will be completed in 2025 and create 3,000 direct new jobs in Sherman.
Zeal plans to break ground soon and deliver homes at Hickory Hill in Sherman in 2024. The project is being funded internally without the use of a construction lender.
