Aveanna Healthcare (the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, today announced the implementation of the Homecare Homebase and Medalogix platforms across the Company's home health and hospice divisions.
DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aveanna Healthcare (the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVAH), a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations, today announced the implementation of the Homecare Homebase and Medalogix platforms across the Company's home health and hospice divisions. Aveanna's home health and hospice divisions have expanded to over 90 locations across the U.S.
As a result of Aveanna's exponential growth, the Company sought more robust technology solutions that could scale quickly and standardize processes across the organization. Aveanna initiated the implementation of Homecare Homebase in Q3 2021 and completed the full roll-out in Q2 2022.
"Homecare Homebase gives us a foundation from which to drive patient outcomes and growth across all of our locations." stated Rob Radics, President of Home Health and Hospice at Aveanna Healthcare. "With Homecare Homebase, our teams have the right platform for clinical documentation and operational decision-making which leads to improved patient care.
Homecare Homebase and Medalogix are industry leading solutions that integrate to optimize clinical resources for delivering better care, to more patients at lower cost. Homecare Homebase, the industry's leading EHR, is a workflow driven system that improves documentation and compliance. Integrated directly with the HCHB platform, the Medalogix solutions leverage deep-neural network machine learning and natural language processing to identify patient risk and inform the appropriate amount of care.
Aveanna's Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Shaner added: "With the upcoming reimbursement changes coming with Value Based Purchasing, it is more important than ever to provide excellent clinical outcomes. HCHB and Medalogix will provide the tools to allow Aveanna to be ahead of the curve with the upcoming changes. Together, these solutions tie patient data across home health and hospice seamlessly, which improves our clinical staff's ability to deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time."
"It's exciting to be able to create a customized solution that delivers Aveanna Healthcare best in class tools for home-based care." Said Scott Decker, CEO Homecare Homebase. "This is another example of the added-value our integration with Medalogix offers home-based care agencies."
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has locations in 33 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient's normal caregiver. The Company's services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit https://www.aveanna.com/.
About Homecare Homebase
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1-866-535-HCHB (4242).
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
About Medalogix
Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a one-of-a-kind data analytics company in the post-acute care space. Transforming home health and hospice agencies by leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning and innovative cloud technology to equip clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time. The company's machine learning products have demonstrated improved patient outcomes, and reduced cost to the healthcare system, including reduced hospitalization, appropriate and timely transitions to end-of-life care, and optimized visit utilization for patients. For more information, please visit Medalogix at https://medalogix.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn @Medalogix.
Media Contact
Tricia Collom, Homecare Homebase, 214-239-6726, tcollom@hchb.com
SOURCE Homecare Homebase