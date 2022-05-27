Lonestar Homes & Land today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Lonestar Homes & Land, a company that specializes in investment properties, land, and commercial real estate as well as traditional home purchases and sales, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lonestar Homes & Land today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Lonestar Homes & Land, a company that specializes in investment properties, land, and commercial real estate as well as traditional home purchases and sales, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Lonestar Homes & Land was founded by Kristen Snedeker, who also launched California-based Legacy Properties in 2021. A licensed agent since 2005, Snedeker sold 20 homes in her first year alone. A real estate investor who owns out-of-state properties, Snedeker is primely positioned to expand her services to the Austin area. Lonestar Homes & Land represents investment properties, land, commercial real estate, and traditional home purchases and sales throughout Austin and the surrounding communities.
"We've seen incredible growth since launching Legacy Properties in 2021," said Snedeker. "Our newest brand, Lonestar Homes & Land, brings our unique brand of client service and legacy building expertise to the Austin real estate market."
Partnering with Side will ensure Lonestar Homes & Land remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Lonestar Homes & Land with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Lonestar Homes & Land will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"Side will continue to provide the systems and support that began with Legacy, including its state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services," Snedeker continued. "Our partnership also offers opportunities and relationships that foster stronger successes for my business and clients."
About Lonestar Homes & Land
California-born but Texas-bred, Lonestar Homes & Land specializes in making real estate dreams come true. The agents live up to their reputation as a legacy-creating team and make the client experience favorable, enjoyable, and memorable. Lonestar Homes & Land inspires bold dreams while delivering decisive results. Headquartered in Austin, the company represents investment properties, land, commercial real estate, and traditional home purchases and sales. For more information, visit http://www.lonestarhomestexas.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
Media Contact
