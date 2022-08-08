alliantgroup is proud to announce the 2022 winners of its annual STEM scholarship program. The scholarship program was created as a part of alliantgroup's mission to promote STEM education and the next-generation workforce. Since technology is a part of the very fabric of our everyday lives, developing a strong STEM skillset is vital for students, innovators and professionals. This creates engaged learners who become innovative problem solvers while expanding awareness of career opportunities and success in the ever-emerging tech economy.
HOUSTON, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup is proud to announce the 2022 winners of its annual STEM scholarship program. The scholarship program was created as a part of alliantgroup's mission to promote STEM education and the next-generation workforce. Since technology is a part of the very fabric of our everyday lives, developing a strong STEM skillset is vital for students, innovators and professionals. This creates engaged learners who become innovative problem solvers while expanding awareness of career opportunities and success in the ever-emerging tech economy.
Since 2017, alliantgroup has awarded more than 1.5 million dollars in STEM scholarships. Each year, the program receives hundreds of applications from high school seniors who excel in their chosen STEM fields.
alliantgroup's 2022 STEM Scholarship winners include the following students:
- Grace Le – Westchester Academy for International Studies, will attend Trinity University
- Chandler Jones – Lamar High School, will attend Princeton University
- Archer Calder – Cypresswood High School, will attend University of Texas at Dallas
- Alexandria Dorsey – Hightower High School, will attend University of Houston
- Tyler James- Pearland High School, will attend Texas A&M University
- Zane Johnson – iSchool High at The Woodlands, will attend University of Texas at Austin
- Emmanuela Aminayanate Amachree – Kerr High School, will attend University of Houston
Scholarship winners were presented with their checks at a luncheon hosted at alliantgroup's Houston office. Presenters included the following:
- Dr. Robert Ambrose – alliantgroup's Chairman of Robotics & AI; Chair in Mechanical Engineering at Texas A&M University; former Chief of Software, Robotics and Simulation Division at NASA
- Rick White – alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board; former U.S. Congressman and former CEO of TechNet
- Eric Hylton – alliantgroup's National Director for Compliance; former IRS Commissioner of the Small Business and Self-Employed Division
- Steven Miller – alliantgroup's National Director of Tax; former IRS Acting Commissioner
- Dave Tilstone – alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board; Business Development Officer at iT SpeeX; former President of the National Tooling & Machining Association
- Deirdre Ricketts – alliantgroup Director of STEAM Education; 2019 alliantgroup Houston ISD Elementary Science Teacher Award Winner
- Daniel Newmyer – Space Center Houston's Vice President of Education
"I am passionate about investing in STEM skills and was thrilled to be a part of this program this year. It's so important to open up the world of engaged learning and innovation to as many students as possible – no matter their background. It's clear that a STEM skillset creates more opportunities for individuals while benefitting our nation's economic future," said Dr. Ambrose.
"As a long-time educator now working with Space Center Houston, I've had the opportunity to see that spark light in young minds. I love the investment that alliantgroup's STEM Scholarship program continues to make in our community and congratulate this year's winners. I cannot wait to see these students' future successes," said Daniel Newmyer.
"alliantgroup's investment on this front is one of the reasons I was drawn to the firm. I'm especially moved by alliantgroup's commitment to boosting the underrepresentation of diverse students who might not otherwise see themselves following a career in STEM," said Eric Hylton.
"We work with thousands of small businesses across the U.S. and every day I hear from executives about their challenges in finding and retaining technical talent. Creating this program to incentivize STEM learning and inspire our youth to join the technology fueled workforce of the 21st century is absolutely necessary for the United States to stay competitive globally. And, it's something that I am personally very passionate about," said Dhaval Jadav, CEO of alliantgroup.
alliantgroup is the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K. https://www.alliantgroup.com/
Media Contact
A Allman, alliantgroup, 713-513-8196, amber.allman@alliantgroup.com
SOURCE alliantgroup