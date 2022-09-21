Each semester going forward, the firm will offer a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving African American student who is pursuing a degree in law.
HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foray Firm is proud to announce that it is launching a scholarship program to aid Black law students in their educational goals. Each semester going forward, the firm will offer a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving African American student who is pursuing a degree in law.
The Foray Firm is dedicated to serving clients with family law needs, with a particular focus on tackling the issues faced by the black families in Harris County, Texas, and Will County, Illinois. In offering this scholarship, the firm hopes to further the education of rising black family law attorneys who are uniquely equipped to meet the needs of local families.
The Black Law Student Scholarship reflects the law firm's deeply rooted commitment to serving its local community. Founding Attorney Masah S. SamForay, who is licensed to practice in the State of Illinois, has been recognized as one of The National Black Lawyers Top 100, among many other honors. She has given back to the community by serving as Co-Co-Founder and President of the Black Bar Association of Will County, and by serving as Chair of the Racial and Ethnic Minorities in the Law Committee of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Chair of the Family Law Committee of the Cook County Bar Association, which is the oldest Black bar association in the country.
Attorney Sherlyn Smith, who is dually licensed in Illinois and Texas, leads The Foray Firm's office in Houston, Texas. She served as a social worker addressing community mental health concerns before becoming an attorney. Her time as a social worker inspired her to go to law school and begin serving the community's legal needs as well as their psychosocial needs.
The Black Law Student Scholarship is the latest in The Foray Firm's ongoing efforts to serve the community. To be eligible, students must be full-time law students and members of the Black Law Student Association, and they must maintain a 3.0 GPA, among other requirements. Students may apply by submitting a short video addressing one of four questions related their plans for their future legal practice.
To learn more about the scholarship or to apply, students may visit: https://www.foraylawhouston.com/scholarship.
About The Foray Firm
The Foray Firm is dedicated to helping clients address family law issues, particularly those that disproportionately affect Black families. The firm offers quality legal representation to families facing divorce, child custody concerns, domestic violence, and more. Its goal is to provide comprehensive legal support for families in transition and to serve as a community leader in the field of family law. The Foray Firm also offers limited estate planning and immigration services.
To learn more about The Foray Firm, please visit: https://www.foraylawhouston.com/. If you would like to speak with our team or schedule a consultation, please contact us at 832-919-6400.
