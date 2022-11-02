Xulon Press presents creative food inspiration for children.
DENTON, Texas, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tanya Blixt encourages children to try new foods in Lulu the Dung Beetle: In Search of the Perfect Poop! ($27.99, paperback, 9781662858024; $37.99, hard cover, 9781662863226; $6.99, e-book, 9781662858031).
In this first volume in the series, That's Bananas!, Lulu encourages her sickly brother Niko to try the banana treat left for them by Tutu, the baby elephant. Soon, Niko's health improves because he is eating a variety of foods. Blixt includes recipes for her young readers to try (elephant dung-free!) and join in the fun.
"I believe God put the stories in my heart to help teach children, in a fun and creative way, about the importance of eating a variety of nutrients to live a healthy life," said Blixt.
Tanya Blixt is a self-taught baker, avid volunteer working with the elderly, and dog lover and rescuer. She and her husband (and dogs!) make their home in Denton, Texas.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Lulu the Dung Beetle: In Search of the Perfect Poop! is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
