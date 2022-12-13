Announcement of the 2022 PenCraft Book Awards' fiction category winners. The winning fiction writers explore innate conflicts of the human condition through imaginative writing. Their works tell of our past and portend the future based on the present. Their writings are gateways to other realms and world-views that entertain, educate, and titillate.
HOUSTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PenCraft Book Awards are proud to announce its 2022 winners and finalists for its 6th Annual Competition for its Fiction book categories.
The 2022 PenCraft Book Awards were given for fiction books published between 2019 and 2022. Books were submitted by authors and publishers from around the globe.
The PenCraft Book Awards were created in 2015 to discover, elevate, and amplify the voices of authors and help them establish their presence in the Literary Market Place. More than a million books are published yearly making the chance of winning a book award almost akin to winning a lottery. PenCraft Book Awards received a cornucopia of rich reads during the 2022 competition year. Among the avalanche of books, were page-turner novels that would take your breath away along with a marvelous array of submitted mysteries.
This year's winning thrillers could not be more different and exciting. All of the winning PenCraft Award-winning books are literary gems that are sure to captivate bibliophiles. Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne stated. "We hope that the PenCraft Book Awards will instill pride and foster a love for the creative process of authoring more books. We are very proud of all our category winners who have added another accomplishment to their legacy and hope they continue writing books that entertain and enthrall their readers."
Below is a list of the various PenCraft Book Award Winners who have won awards in Fiction Categories:
1st Place Fiction Category Winners for 2022 PenCraft Book Awards
- Sarana and the Dark King By Ivy Keating for Fiction - Fantasy, published by: Champagne Book Group
- Bandun Gate By Miriam Van Scott for Fiction - Horror, published Independently
- Justifiable Deceit By Mikael Carlson for Fiction - Thriller - General, published by: Warrington Publishing
- When Lions Roar By Karen Gruber for Fiction - General, published by: Silk Dragon Press
- Murder in the Master By Judy L Murray for Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth, published by: Level Best Books
- Stumbling Through Adulthood: Linked Stories By John Sheirer for Fiction - Short Stories/Anthologies, published by: Janice Beetle Books
- The Lives of Diamond Bessie By Jody Hadlock for Fiction - Supernatural, published by: SparkPress
- 1st Place Truth and Other Lies By Maggie Smith for Fiction - Women's, published by: TEN16 Press
- Air Boat By Jacek Waliszewski for Fiction - Adventure, published Independently
- Find Happiness through Negative Thinking By Larry Gotterer for Fiction - Humor, published by: Larryvision
- Cycles of Norse Mythology By Glenn Searfoss for Fiction - Folklore, published by: Acorn Books
- THE DUNG BEETLES OF LIBERIA By Daniel Meier for Fiction - Historical, published by: BQB Publishing
- Stopping Time By Angela White for Fiction - Science Fiction, published Independently
- Animal Lab By Bob Zeidman for Fiction - Cultural, published by: Swiss Creek Publications
- Girls, Crimes, and the Ruling Body By Barry Ziman for Fiction - Mystery - General, published by: Archway Publishing
- Time Is Eternity By Annette G. Anders for Fiction - Realistic, published by: Annette G. Anders
- No Pistol Tastes the Same By Jacob Paul Patchen for Fiction - Suspense, published Independently
- Divided States By Rick Treon for Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist, published by: Black Rose Writing
- Valiance By Vanessa Caraveo for Fiction - Drama, published by: Vanessa Caraveo
- Kilmer's Ghost By Joe Lyon for Fiction - Paranormal, published by: LYONIC LLC
- Kilmer's Ghost By Joe Lyon for Fiction - best audiobook, published by: LYONIC LLC
- Shadow of the Gypsy By Shelly Frome for Fiction - Intrigue, published by: CreateSpace
- CULT GIRLS GRAPHIC NOVEL By Natalie Grand for Graphic Novel/Comic, published by: Comic Book Historians
2nd Place Fiction Category Winners for 2022 PenCraft Book Awards
- Behind The Fourth Wall By Michael Solomowitz for Fiction - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- THE HANDLER By Jeffrey Stephens for Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist, published by: Post Hill Press
- I Know By Stephen Bratcher for Fiction - Drama, published by: Createspace
- Hacking God, Men & Me by a Maverick Shrink By Dr. Samir Shah for Fiction - Realistic, published Independently
- The Silence in the Sound By Dianne C. Braley for Fiction - Women's, published by: Koehler Books
- Kick Ball Slay By Doug Dorsey for Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth, published by: Studio 15 Publishing, Inc.
- Sanctuary (The Dark Days Series Book Two) By Christopher Cole for Fiction - Science Fiction, published by: Kingston Publishing Company
- Where Madness Lies By Sylvia TRUE for Fiction - Historical, published by: Top Hat Books
- Creepy Project By Scott Donnelly for Fiction - Horror, published Independently
- Death's Curses By Becca Fox for Fiction - Supernatural, published Independently
- Revolution By David Dorrough for Fiction - Humor, published by: David Dorrough
- Wild Salvation By Craig Banning for Fiction - Adventure, published by: TwoDot
- Ashes in Venice By Gojan Nikolich for Fiction - Thriller - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- MANDRILL P.I. Volume 1: Rook Takes The Queen By Christopher Brimmage for Fiction - Paranormal, published Independently
- Junker Blues By Chris Kelsey for Fiction - Mystery - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- The Dark Lord of Oklahoma By PHILLIP CHAPMAN for Fiction - Fantasy, published by: Total Publishing and Media
- Let the Guilty Pay By Rick Treon for Fiction - Suspense, published by: Fawkes Press, LLC
- Reframing By Alisa Hope Wagner for Fiction - audiobook, published by: Marked Writers Publishing
Runner-Up Category Winners for 2022 PenCraft Book Awards
- Knights of the Alliance By Stefanie Chu for Fiction - Fantasy, published by: Canari
- Book of Elansia By Curtis Hollins for Fiction - Fantasy, published Independently
- The Coven of the Crow and Shadows By Birdy Rivers for Fiction - Paranormal, published Independently
- Once in a Lifetime By Suzanne Mattaboni for Fiction - Women's, published by: TouchPoint Press
- In Danger of Judgment By David Rabin for Fiction - Thriller - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- Welcome to the Madhouse (Maids of Maddington Series) By Valerie Anne Hudson for Fiction - Historical, published Independently
- Feathers in the Sand By Anne Marie Bennett for Fiction - Women's, published by: Kaleido Soul Media
- Our Lady of the Artilects By Andrew Gillsmith for Fiction - Science Fiction, published Independently
- Castles in the Rain By Linda Heavner Gerald for Fiction - Cultural, published Independently
- Counterintelligence By MICHELE PACKARD for Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist, published Independently
- TELLER By Michele Packard for Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist, published Independently
- Outbreak (The Dark Days Series Book One) By Christopher Cole for Fiction - Science Fiction, published by: Kingston Publishing Company
- Nunn So Mighty By Mac McClure for Fiction - General, published Independently
- The Dark Elf of Oklahoma: An Unconventional Sequel By Ethan Richards for Fiction - Paranormal, published by: Total Publishing and Media
- Blaze In, Blaze Out By Joseph Lewis for Fiction - Thriller - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- When Silence Screams By Mark Edward Langley for Fiction - Mystery - Sleuth, published Independently
- Broken Pieces of God By David Seaburn for Fiction - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- Gathering the Fallen By JR Konkol for Fiction - Fantasy, published by: Black Rose Writing
- Giant Banana Over Texas By Mark Nutter for Fiction - Humor, published by: BookBaby
- Killing the Butterfly By Dale Ward for Fiction - Thriller - General, published by: Black Rose Writing
- Finding Jane By Elizabeth Conte for Fiction - Historical, published by: Jane Writes Press
- Ice Out By Susan Speranza for Fiction - General, published by: She Writes Press
- NO BIRDS SING HERE By Daniel Meier for Fiction - Humor, published by: Boutique of Quality Books
- The Black Swan Event By Mikael Carlson for Fiction - Thriller - Terrorist, published by: Warrington Publishing
The PenCraft Book Award competition is an annual literary contest that strives to give all authors an equal opportunity for recognition of their works to the reading public. Their goal is to make the competition inspiring, fun, and open to all authors. The PenCraft Book Awards receive hundreds of nominated books, but only a small percentage win. Editor-In-Chief, David Hearne stated, "We think our winners are the best. We hope to continue being a conduit to introducing new authors and their fantastic new books to the reading public."
PenCraft Book Awards started with an idea—from an author in 2015 who felt it was unfair that many authors were excluded from numerous book competitions because of who published their book or the prohibitive entry fees. So he gathered a few people together and set up shop to launch a new company that would allow all authors to compete on the same level.
What PenCraft Book Awards would look like today was unknown, but the founders knew their commitment to empowering all authors to succeed—wouldn't change. Since then, PenCraft Book Awards have bolstered authors worldwide, and they will continue looking for new ways to help authors achieve recognition and financial reward for their creativity.
