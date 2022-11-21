Data-Driven Performance Marketing Leader Attributes 325% Revenue Growth to Product Innovation for Identity-focused Solutions and Ongoing Data Collaborations
SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stirista, the leader in data-driven performance marketing solutions, today announced it ranked 402nd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Stirisa grew 325% during this period.
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Deloitte for the first time as a fast-growing technology company, alongside so many esteemed technology leaders, particularly during a period of economic uncertainty coupled with intense change in the digital space," said Stirista co-founder and CEO Ajay Gupta. "This is evidence of the hard work and innovative progress we've made as a team, and it bodes well for our future as we continue to create industry-leading data-driven digital marketing and identity solutions for core and emerging digital channels."
The company's continued enhancements of significant identity-driven and omnichannel execution solutions, including a new multicultural product and onboarding solution, have been an integral part of Stirista's growth in the past year. Keeping their growth steady by working with industry leaders in data, Stirista's comprehensive audience segment was recently made available on TransUnion's TruAudience® Data Marketplace, providing one of the largest collections of professional and life-event audience based data, optimized for CTV.
"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
About Stirista
Stirista is a data-driven performance marketer that combines the power of authoritative identity data with the execution of omnichannel marketing. Through its data and customer-centric approach, Stirista is helping Fortune 500 and mid-market brands increase brand loyalty and acquire new customers. Stirista's privacy compliant data insights helps clients interact with customers and prospects via digital, email and social channels. For more information, please visit http://www.stirista.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Qotb, Stirista, 513-281-2772, jennifermq@gmail.com
SOURCE Stirista