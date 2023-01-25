Dallas-based FBFK law firm announced the elevation of Transactional/M&A attorney Mackey Culbertson and Commercial Litigation attorney Ryan Marrone to shareholder.
DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadership from Dallas-based FBFK law firm is pleased to announce the elevation of Transactional/M&A attorney Mackey Culbertson and Commercial Litigation attorney Ryan Marrone to shareholder.
"Mackey and Ryan are stellar attorneys who have played an important role in FBFK's success over the past several years," says FBFK CEO Kyle Ferguson. "They have both earned the shareholder rank and we anticipate great things from them in the years ahead."
Culbertson, a seasoned transactional/M&A attorney with a strong track record, solves complex legal matters and multi-million-dollar merger and acquisitions deals, as well as provides entrepreneurs, investors and other business decision-makers with transaction structuring, entity formation and structuring, contract drafting and corporate governance service. Most notably, Culbertson played a central role in the firm's recent $1.3 billion merger between at-home meal kit industry leader, Sunbasket, with Prüvit Ventures, a leading ketogenic lifestyle company.
Marrone, an experienced commercial litigator, successfully represents clients in complex disputes and regularly opposes Am Law 100 firms. He has experience with appeals, business partner disputes, contract disputes, patent litigation, trademark disputes, copyright disputes, trade secret disputes, employment litigation, insurance litigation, products liability, and bankruptcy (for creditors and landlords). He was recently selected to D Magazine's 2023 "Best Lawyers Under 40" list for the second consecutive year, was named "One to Watch" by Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation (2023), to "Texas Rising Stars" list by Super Lawyers (2021, 2022) and currently serves as Chair of the Collin County Bar Association Young Lawyers Section and Chair of the FBFK Mentorship Program.
About FBFK
With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK represents clients nationwide in nearly 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. http://www.fbfk.law.
