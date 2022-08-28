Mill City Press presents a refreshing weight loss guide for anyone struggling with weight issues and looking for proven successful strategies.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jerry Elizondo shares 20 years of experience with readers in Dietary Jerry's Weight Loss Survival Guide ($16.49, paperback, 9781662853609; $7.99, e-book, 9781662853616).
Elizondo, also known as "Dietary Jerry," is a board-certified specialist in obesity and weight Management (CSOWM). He has helped thousands of patients who've struggled to maintain a healthy weight survive, amidst a weight loss industry continuously affected by contradictory, confusing and often unsafe advice. In this book, Elizondo shares the critical keys to successful weight loss – many that have even been overlooked by clinical nutrition experts.
Elizondo's guide takes a refreshing and entertaining approach, sharing amusing and informative parallels between survival situations and maintaining a healthy weight. His guidance offers a welcome balance of nutritional advice, environmental change and behavior modification. Readers will appreciate the recipes and proven weight loss strategies in addition to a "Compass Card" designed to identify problematic environments, set goals and measure progress.
"I have worked in the medical field for over twenty years and witnessed first-hand the consequence of excess weight," said Elizondo. "The obesity epidemic is no longer just an issue for adults, it is rapidly overtaking our youth as well. I wanted to create a guide that covered the biggest issues I see with my clients in hopes of helping others overcome them or prevent them from happening in the first place."
Jerry Elizondo has been a practicing dietitian for twenty years. He is a board-certified specialist in obesity and weight management through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and has provided nutrition education for over 10,000 patients preparing for bariatric surgery. He grew up in the hill country of Helotes, Texas, where he found his love for the outdoors. Jerry and his wife, Amanda, live in Austin, Texas, where he remains an outdoor enthusiast and takes every chance he gets to go rock climbing, mountain biking, or swimming in a Texas river.
###
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Dietary Jerry's Weight Loss Survival Guide is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Jerry Elizondo, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, jer_mail23@yahoo.com
SOURCE Mill City Press