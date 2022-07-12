CEO Clint Rachal celebrated for outstanding leadership
DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MINT dentistry, the industry-leading dental company known for making 'Sexy Teeth', today announced the business was honored for its leadership and diversity by the workplace culture site Comparably. MINT was selected out of 70,000 large companies across the U.S. and won in two categories including Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity.
"The chief executives on this year's list have fostered company cultures that embrace diversity and inclusion, as shown by the feedback from their female employees," said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. "The consensus is that these top-rated CEOs lead with empathy and emotional intelligence."
Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are then determined based on 20 core culture metrics, ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.
"Love and generosity are core values instilled in MINT's identity as a company," MINT CEO, Clint Rachal explained. "We love our employees, our patients, and the communities we serve. We make it a priority to create a work environment that celebrates diversity and reflects the communities we serve. It's one of the many ways we bring those values to life."
"The best companies have leadership that value the growth of their employees as much as the growth of the business. Clint is one of those leaders. He is one of the most experienced and balanced executives in dentistry and under his leadership MINT is poised for hyper-growth as we expand our company of brands nationwide," said Dr. Field Harrison, Founder and Chairman of MINT dentistry.
MINT is rapidly expanding and hiring for positions in Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Miami. If you are passionate about dentistry and interested in joining one of the best places to work, visit MINTdentistry.com/careers to learn more about current opportunities.
About MINT dentistry
MINT dentistry provides exceptional dental services at affordable prices for everyone. The company also offers free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance. For more information about MINT dentistry, please visit http://www.mintdentistry.com or call 833.879.6468 to schedule an appointment.
Media Contact
Diahann Doyen, MINT dentistry, 1 469-649-0558, diahanndoyen@mintdentistry.com
SOURCE MINT dentistry