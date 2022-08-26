Skilled Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Optimizes Outcomes With Measurable Results
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Kirkland N. Lozada, renowned facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, invests in patient care with innovative MirrorMe3D Technology. As a highly knowledgeable physician with a primary focus on safe and natural results, Dr. Lozada values the availability of comprehensive planning data in a singular platform. While using MirrorMe to care for patients during pre-op, post-op, and everything in between, Dr. Lozada will have the unique opportunity to advance care with greater efficiency. Therefore, Dr. Lozada will be able to monitor patients more thoroughly while gaining additional insight into patient outcomes. Ultimately, Dr. Lozada will use MirrorMe to provide more patients with personalized treatment planning and rapid recovery.
Dr. Kirk Lozada prioritizes high performance, improved surgical outcomes, and quantifiable results with the acquisition of MirrorMe3D Technology. For instance, this technology allows the exact profile reduction to be replicated onto the patient right before the surgery. Additionally, the use of custom made 3D printed post-operative splints improves recovery time and results. If a patient is considering receiving a rhinoplasty, MirrorMe technology and imaging will enable patients to communicate and discuss their results with Dr. Lozada. In addition to intuitive planning tools, advanced analysis, and improved referral connections and surgical care coordination, Dr. Lozada will have access to medical imaging throughout his surgeries. For patients, MirrorMe makes medical data significantly more accessible. Dr. Lozada and his team strongly believe patients should feel empowered to become active participants and decision-makers in their care. MirrorMe technology allows Dr. Lozada's patients to view their imaging, share their data with other providers, track progress, and view face changes in 3D.
Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery, founded by Dr. Kirk Lozada, is the premier destination for rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgery in Philadelphia. As a Penn Medicine-trained facial plastic surgeon and rhinoplasty expert, Dr. Lozada is recognized among his peers and patients for natural and balanced results. On top of founding his practice, Dr. Lozada is an Assistant Professor at Penn Medicine, a current member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, an editor of two international textbooks, and a faculty member for the Penn Facial Plastic Fellowship program. As a second-generation plastic surgeon, Dr. Lozada follows in his father's footsteps by giving back through humanitarian work with organizations including Healing the Children Northeast. Dr. Lozada uses his education, training, and passion for innovation to achieve unparalleled results for his patients.
At Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery, a highly skilled team works diligently to help its patients create realistic and effective treatment plans. Innovative MirrorMe3D technology, modern techniques, and compassion are the pillars of care at Lozada Facial Plastic Surgery. Dr. Kirk Lozada and his team routinely perform plastic surgeries, including scarless rhinoplasty, facelift, blepharoplasty, buccal fat removal, chin implant, ear lobe repair, facial fat grafting, brow lift, facial reconstructive surgery, neck lift, lip lift, liposuction, and otoplasty. To schedule a consultation and discuss surgical or non-surgical options, visit https://drkirklozada.com/contact or call (267)817-4600.
