PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I own a food truck and do not like the taste of bananas. I thought there could be a tasty alternative to banana pudding desserts," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented CAL'S STRAWBERRY- PINEAPPLE PUDDING. My recipe would provide households, restaurants and food trucks with a delicious new dessert option."
The invention provides a delicious, freshly prepared dessert. In doing so, it offers a satisfying taste and texture. It also can be enjoyed at home or on-the-go and it offers an alternative to traditional dessert puddings. The dessert features a unique and flavorful recipe that is quick and easy to serve so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it could be offered in various serving sizes and flavors.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HOF-295, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
