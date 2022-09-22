Everest Group commits to help organizations around the world dramatically increase the number of jobs provided to workers in marginalized communities and lift communities out of poverty through impact sourcing.
DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 At the Clinton Global Initiative September 2022 Meeting this week, former President Bill Clinton recognized Everest Group's "Commitment to Action," a proposal for "Enabling Inclusive Talent Models in the Global Services Industry." Everest Group has pledged to dramatically increase the impact sourcing workforce—connecting hundreds of thousands of marginalized individuals to new jobs—by providing research and enablement tools, sharing best practices, and engaging enterprises, service providers, governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in collaborative efforts. Everest Group's Commitment to Action is to grow the impact sourcing market from its current level of 350,000 FTEs to half a million in three years.
***Watch former President Bill Clinton recognize Everest Group's Commitment to Action***
Impact sourcing is when organizations intentionally hire and provide career development opportunities to people from marginalized communities while simultaneously meeting their business objectives. Impact sourcing workers come from groups that are economically disadvantaged, socially marginalized, under/unemployed, and/or have other unique factors which have excluded them from decent livelihoods. Women and unemployed youth form the largest segments of the impact sourcing workforce.
Globally, businesses are desperately looking for sources of talent that are highly engaged, stable and deliver quality work with low attrition rates. Meanwhile, governments and social development agencies are eagerly trying to enable decent work and livelihoods to lift economically excluded communities. The concept of impact sourcing arose at the intersection of these two needs.
Lifting Marginalized Communities and Fighting Poverty with Impact Sourcing
Everest Group's Commitment to Action focuses on three stakeholder groups: employers or service providers, enterprises that buy their services, and enablers. Enablers are organizations that provide support and incentives by devising job-readiness programs and influencing policies and regulations. Everest Group pledges to promote and track the inclusive talent model of impact sourcing with robust research; provide enablement tools and how-to guides to employers and buyers; engage enablers; and share best practices.
***Learn more about Everest Group's Commitment to Action***
"Everest Group has already enlisted support and pledge partnerships from more than 30 key global employers, service providers, and enabling organizations to join in a collaborative effort to improve lives through impact sourcing, and to find a way to double the number of impact workers in three years," said Rita Soni, principal analyst for Impact Sourcing and Sustainability at Everest Group. "Being recognized as a Clinton Global Initiative 'Commitment to Action' and receiving the promotional support of the CGI will help us expand this network and ultimately impact more lives. Together we can bring jobs to the often overlooked—women, youth, those living in rural regions and forgotten towns, LGTBQ+ communities, people with disabilities, and others burdened by discrimination, inequity and/or systemic poverty. And the win-win-win is that our research proves that impact workers, employers and buyers alike are benefitting by working together."
The CGI September Meeting brought together business, government, and philanthropic leaders to collaboratively take action to create a better future for a world that is hungry for hope. Among the topics addressed were global health challenges, climate change, transitions to clean energy, poverty, food insecurity, mental health and inequitable access to economic resources, healthcare, and education. Soni attended the event to share the firm's research on impact sourcing and to encourage collaboration and participation in its impact sourcing initiatives.
About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)
Established in 2005 by President Bill Clinton, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), an initiative of the Clinton Foundation, convenes global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. CGI Annual Meetings have brought together more than 200 sitting and former heads of state, more than 20 Nobel Prize laureates, and hundreds of leading CEOs, heads of foundations and NGOs, major philanthropists, and members of the media. To date, members of the CGI community have made more than 3,700 Commitments to Action, which have improved the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit clintonglobalinitiative.org and follow us on Twitter @ClintonGlobal and Facebook at facebook.com/clintonglobalinitiative.
About Everest Group
Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Riffle, Everest Group, +1 (954) 801-8474, andrea.riffle@everestgrp.com
Taylor Walker, Everest Group, 6145817938, taylor.walker@everestgrp.com
SOURCE Everest Group