Lennar, one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, broke ground this morning on Lodi Grove, its first-ever development in Floresville, Texas. The community will feature Lennar’s trademark quality, technology and design at an exceptionally competitive price. Scheduled for a Summer 2023 grand opening, homes at Lodi Grove will feature the latest designer details, including generous living and kitchen spaces, resort-style master suites and technology upgrades that meet the needs of the most contemporary homebuyer.