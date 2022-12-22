Austin Pipe company GRAV and Los Angeles based streetwear label PLEASURES hosted an exclusive one night only event in celebration of the launch of their "Working from Home" (WFH) collaboration.
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Austin Pipe company GRAV and Los Angeles based streetwear label PLEASURES hosted an exclusive one-night-only event in celebration of the launch of their "Working from Home" (WFH) collaboration. The first product from the collaboration features a unique spin on the classic water bong.
"When collaborating the challenge is always finding balance, the right recipe that creates a product or concept that reflects both parties and would never have existed had they not come together. One question I always ask myself is "are we decorating a cake or baking this together? With the PLEASURES / GRAV project, we were making a mess in the kitchen together from the start. When narrowing down the right design to compliment the Pleasures brand and the WFM concept our Wide Base water pipe was the easy winner, a familiar classic bong profile but with an edge. The collaboration felt natural from the start, and I can't wait to continue the conversation with the Pleasures crew." MICAH EVANS – Senior Product Designer – GRAV Product Development
The event was Saturday, December 3rd at local music hotspot Cheer Up Charlies in Austin, Texas. The event featured amazing live performances from Lord Friday the 13th and Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad. Energetic DJ sets were courtesy of Majesty of the Divinity and Jacob Singleton. Guests enjoyed screen-printing by Raw Paw and live marbling by Night Visuals. A unique work-from-home-themed photobooth was also set up by GRAV.
"The perfect collaboration is when the shared vision of both brands is realized. This project was the perfect intersection of streetwear, cannabis culture, and design. We were thrilled to collaborate with Pleasures once again, and to see the amazing response to the design just solidified the value of this partnership." RED RODRIGUEZ – Director Brand Partnerships GRAV
ABOUT GRAV:
GRAV of Austin, TX represents the perfect intersection of cannabis culture, art, and social responsibility. GRAV was born from a desire to respect that culture and create art that both embodies and celebrates it. Over the years, this pursuit of perfection has resulted in a line of products that equally emphasize functionality and design. GRAV's product quality and consistency remains unmatched for over 18 years in the glass industry, supporting their philosophy that how you smoke is just as important as what you smoke. Beyond exquisite craftsmanship, GRAV is on a mission to help build a weed space that is just, equitable, and responsible. The company reaches more people in cannabis daily than any dispensary, cultivator, or brand and is using its reach to help build a positive future for the industry and their community. With attention to sustainability, company-wide DEI initiatives, and continued support to the Marijuana Policy Project and Students for Sensible Drug Policy, GRAV lives their mantra of "Find Your Higher Self." For more information, please visit grav.com
ABOUT PLEASURES:
PLEASURES was founded by Alex James in 2015. The brand is known for incorporating intense punk, grunge, and rock-n-roll aesthetics. The definition of PLEASURES is "A Mood. An emotion. An altered state of being." The brand believes that real pleasure begins with your clothing. Known for crafting a variety of heavily graphics-based streetwear apparel such as sweatshirts, crewnecks, t-shirts, the brand also creates headwear and accessories. PLEASURES transforms inspirations of alternative '90s subcultures and the DIY lifestyle into clothing that evokes feelings of nostalgia. For more information, please visit pleasuresnow.com
