HOUSTON, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The real estate industry was formalized in 1908. For more than a half-century later, African Americans were marginalized, redlined, and not allowed to refer to themselves as a REALTOR®. Following the Civil Rights Movement to now, things have slowly begun to change for the better throughout the country. Many African Americans have purchased and operated real estate franchise brands like Berkshire, Century 21, ERA, RE/MAX, etc... However, no African American has ever created and franchised a real estate brokerage brand to scale nationwide.
On 04-22-2022, DOSS was officially registered Federally and in the State of Texas as a franchise. Bobby Bryant, the CEO/Founder of DOSS, has officially become the first African American in American History to create and franchise a real estate brokerage brand next to the likes of RE/MAX, Keller Williams(KW), Better Homes and Gardens, Century 21, etc... Mr. Bryant celebrates this moment with the support of Chris Norton(Co-Founder/COO) and Jon Wagner(Team Attorney). Given the history and progress of the real estate industry, this marks a new chapter of possibilities.
The team at DOSS methodically dissected the entire real estate process and rebuilt a modern-day digital real estate brokerage with a FLEX-MODEL that's best suited for today's Agent, Consumer, and Franchisee. Agents get a flat-fee compensation plan with options to select the one that best fits their personal goals and production level. Consumers now have transparent and upfront buyer/seller packages that are designed to meet them at their individual point of need. Franchisees get a progressive brand that lowers their expenses, increases their bottom line, and provides cutting edge technology.
Backed by Google for Startups, DOSS has spent the last few years building a digital real estate intelligent assistant that empowers people to speak, text, or type any question about any property in the country to get accurate, easy, and instant answers. Their objective is to better leverage Artificial Intelligence(AI) than any of their current competitors to improve the way people search, service, and transact real estate. With the help of Google Developers and Engineers, DOSS has launched and is continuing to develop what they believe will become one of the best real estate portals in the world.
To jumpstart this historical moment, starting Monday May 30, 2022, DOSS is selling the first 50 franchise territories in its home state(Texas) for $7,500 each. Exclusive territories will be on a first come, first approved basis. If you are interested in buying a DOSS franchise and you're outside of Texas, starting Q3 2022, DOSS will begin accepting applications for the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, and Virginia.
About Bobby Bryant
Bobby Bryant accomplished two(2) Masters Degrees in Education before he turned 30 years old. His first Masters Degree was in Special Education, with a second Masters Degree in Education Administration. He taught in the school systems of Alabama and Texas for a total of 4 years. He entered the real estate industry on the mortgage side of the fence in 1999 as a Processor. After moving to Texas in 2001, he became a Loan Officer and shortly afterwards secured his Mortgage Brokerage License. After several successful years of building one of the largest Mortgage Brokerages in Texas, the real estate industry was hit in 2007 with the housing crisis.
Mr. Bryant became a Branch Manager for Countrywide, which was later purchased by Bank of America. In 2008, Mr. Bryant took one year off to study and understand the collective real estate industry, what happened, and what's to come. He resurfaced with a progressive real estate brokerage called iBuy Realty. In 2011, he witnessed IBM Watson(an Intelligent Assistant) on Jeopardy beat the two winningest players in program history. It was at that time, the idea of DOSS was conceived. In 2012, his journey would include buying and operating a Texas Proprietary Real Estate School. In 2015, he was one of 74 "Who's Who" Real Estate Experts(the only African American) nationwide interviewed and noted in the first ever D.A.N.G.E.R. REPORT: A real estate industry specific publication commissioned by the National Association of REALTORS(NAR), conducted by Stefan Swanepoel of the T3-Sixty Group.
Furthermore, Mr. Bryant is often a featured speaker about the future of real estate and a FORBES Contributor that wrote several articles about the real estate industry, brokerages, consumers, and technology. Although given all of his accomplishments, the highlight of his real estate career was to be chosen to become a Local Chapter President for Women's Council of Realtors®. After serving his term, he became a Texas Officer(State Level). This experience positioned him to learn from and better serve women within the real estate industry, and the communities they serve.
