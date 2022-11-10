In honor of Veterans Day, national nonprofit Operation Homefront has received a $100,000 donation from Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) in support of Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, national nonprofit Operation Homefront has received a $100,000 donation from Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) in support of Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families. Kohl's support will also allow Operation Homefront to deliver their highly valued programs serving military and veteran families struggling to make ends meet.
Operation Homefront provides programs that offer RELIEF (through Critical Financial Assistance and transitional housing programs), RESILIENCY (through permanent housing and caregiver support services), and RECURRING FAMILY SUPPORT programs and services throughout the year that help military families overcome financial hardships.
To date, Operation Homefront has fulfilled 50,000 requests for critical financial assistance and provided more than $35 million to military families. With hundreds of thousands of veterans transitioning out of service each year and rising inflationary costs, the need continues. Partners such as Kohl's, who share the desire to serve America's military families, play a vital role in bringing Operation Homefront's mission to life.
"We are incredibly grateful to Kohl's and their amazing associates and caring customers for helping us help our military families in their time of need," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I Pray, Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Our corporate, foundation, and individual donors make our important work possible, and I am proud to report the entire Kohl's family enthusiastically shares our commitment to serving those who have done – and continue to do – so much for all of us in our nation's time of need."
About Operation Homefront: Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
