ASHLAND, Ore., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Country music star and Army veteran Craig Morgan will embark on a six-city book tour next month to celebrate the release of his powerful memoir GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY. Craig will also appear on Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, and Huckabee to discuss the book release.
God, Family, Country (Blackstone Publishing) releases everywhere books are sold on September 27, 2022. The audiobook edition of the novel, also available on September 27th, will be narrated by Craig Morgan.
Here is the full GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY book tour line-up:
Monday, September 26 at 6:00pm ET – Bookends Bookstore, Ridgewood, NJ
Event details: https://bookends-online2.square.site/product/craig-morgan-country-music-icon-meet-greet-photo-op-book-signing-monday-sept-26th-6pm-each-person-attending-needs-a-book-we-can-ship-signed-copies-if-you-cannot-attend-/491?cs=true&cst=custom
Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00pm ET – Doylestown Bookshop, Doylestown, PA
Event details: https://www.doylestownbookshop.com/event/special-event-country-music-icon-craig-morgan
Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30pm CT - Half Price Books (East Northwest Highway), Dallas TX
Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/talk-and-book-signing-with-country-star-craig-morgan-tickets-394720107467
Thursday, September 29 at 5:00pm CT - Barnes & Noble, Cool Springs, TN
Friday, September 30 at 11:00am CT - Robert F. Sink Memorial Library, Fort Campbell, KY
Saturday, October 1 at 2:00pm PT - Barnes & Noble at the Grove, Los Angeles, CA
Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craig-morgan-discusses-signs-god-family-country-at-bn-the-grove-tickets-406417625057
Find details how to attend here: https://mandol.ink/cmbooktour
