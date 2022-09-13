Learning management and talent development software company to participate in the world's leading event for HR Innovation
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Schoox will feature the company's award-winning learning management and talent development software at this year's HR Technology Conference & Exposition. The event takes place Tuesday, September 13 through Friday, September 16 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Schoox's LMS is built for real-world learning across the entire organization and beyond to include the extended enterprise of partners, dealers, members, customers, and franchisees. Its integrated business impact capabilities provide actionable insights into learning and development programs. Schoox also offers an award-winning native app to provide a mobile-first experience that delivers learning wherever work happens.
Attendees are invited to experience Schoox's SaaS learning platform and content marketplace and discuss their specific learning and development challenges with product specialists at booth #4514 in the expo hall.
Schoox has received numerous industry accolades this year, including a 2022 HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research in the Talent Development category as the 'Best Comprehensive Solution' for ease of use and high customer satisfaction. Schoox was recognized by eLearning Industry for the effectiveness of its integrated Business Impact capabilities. The company was also named in Training Industry's 2022 Top 20 Learning Management System (LMS) List.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
