Easy Leasy is an innovative peer-to-peer rental service, connecting business to individuals who are then able to exclusively rent items within their community.
DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At last, Easy Leasy is here! Susan Sato has teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Easy Leasy.
Susan's vision for Easy Leasy came after much prayer and desire to change the world, leaving it a better place for her growing number of grandchildren. Her unique upbringing has moulded her with a sense of purpose to give back to this beautiful Earth and from that, Easy Leasy was born.
Susan has dreamt up a platform that provides a niche service and safely allows users to lease various items from each other. Users can easily reserve items for a designated date and time frame and in turn, rent their own items to other users.
The app's appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Reserve/rent items for a desired date and time frame from businesses or other individuals
- Manage renting activities with app's transaction features such as secure pay and verified deals
- Stay updated with all renting related details
- Send requests to easily extend renting period
- Manage profile and posts through the app
Visit easyleasyapp.com for further information about the app including screenshots, videos and details on exciting future app updates and enhancements.
