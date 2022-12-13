The quick service brand's newest franchisee will work to develop Layne's restaurants across Northern Virginia.
DALLAS, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, a growing Dallas-based QSR franchise, is celebrating the signing of a new multi-unit franchise agreement in Northern Virginia. The new establishment will bring the brand's "Soon to be Famous" chicken fingers to the area, keeping hungry customers satisfied with its fast service and delicious cuisine.
The brand's established history and fan-favorite menu are just some of the reasons Layne's is poised to win in the quick-service chicken segment. Seeing exceptional growth, Layne's has sold 60 franchises in the last 16 months and is well on its way to having locations across the nation by 2025.
The population in the area has been growing, currently called home by over 2.5 million people, and Layne's is excited to become a top food choice for the area's residents and workers.
The brand is excited to work with the long-time franchise owner with experience at Marriott International and The Halal Guys to develop Layne's restaurants across the entire state of Virginia and in DC. The franchisee signed an agreement in October after connecting with the Layne's corporate team and learning about the great opportunity the growing franchise offers.
When he first entered the restaurant space, the franchisee was specifically interested in The Halal Guys because of the gap in the market it could fill — quick-service halal food. That notion is the same with Layne's, and it only helps that he, like many in the franchise network, has fond memories of eating at Layne's in college.
"I've known Layne's for a very long time. Back when I was in college, I ate at Layne's, but I wasn't choosing restaurants based on whether there would be opportunities to get into business," the franchisee said. "When I started looking at new restaurant concepts, I came across Layne's again. I love the simplicity of it, love the food and there's a gap in the market that I can fill. There's a lot of buzz in the market for halal foods these days, and leadership is completely on board with us being a halal concept."
"We're thrilled to have connected with this new franchisee, who is a valued asset to the Layne's team. He has a clear excitement about bringing this brand to the Northern Virginia area, and we couldn't be happier to be on this journey with him," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "This is another great step for the Layne's Chicken Finger system."
Franchise opportunities range from $656,000–$1,280,500, with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising with Layne's go to https://layneschickenfranchising.com/.
ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS
Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine-tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne's Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations by the next four years.
