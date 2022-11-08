U.S. government agencies, Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and Space Development Agency (SDA), have awarded Cognitive Space two respective contracts to further advance the Department of Defense (DoD) Hybrid Space Architecture (HSA).
HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The U.S. Air Force has extended Cognitive Space's contract under a new TACFI award to enhance the Cognitive Inference Tasking (CNTIENT®) product to include tasking predictive analytics with commercial satellite vendors. The $1.2 million contract builds on Cognitive Space's work to develop a tailored version of CNTIENT for AFRL to achieve ultimate responsiveness and optimized dynamic satellite scheduling via a cloud-based API. The award follows a $1.5 million U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research award that the company won in 2020 to integrate CNTIENT with commercial ground station providers in support of AFRL's Hybrid Architecture Demonstration (HAD) program.
"The TACFI award allows Cognitive Space to continue supporting AFRL's vitally important HAD program to help deliver commercial space data to the warfighter," said Guy de Carufel, the company's Founder and CEO. "CNTIENT's tailored analytics platform will enable HAD and the GLUE platform to integrate modern statistical approaches to optimize mission planning, data collection, and latency estimation."
Charlie Jacka, HAD Program Manager at AFRL/RV said, "The HAD exercises have shown to be an excellent proving ground to demonstrate the use of commercial space through the GLUE platform augmented by the continuously improving cutting edge capabilities of Cognitive Space's CNTIENT product, which is instrumental in significantly reducing the TCPED latencies towards tactical ISR. We're very excited to see how we can move these capabilities forward."
The TACFI contract is the latest of several efforts Cognitive Space has been awarded to enhance the CNTIENT platform in support of AFRL's HAD program and GLUE platform.
The second award comes from SDA under a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I program to develop intelligent space mesh network routing algorithms and study hardware solutions for communication resiliency in proliferated Low Earth Orbit (pLEO). The contract advances the state-of-the-art of hardware-based switching and software-based IP routing approaches in support of SDA's objective to provide low-latency data transport integrated with tactical data links, tracking of advanced missile threats, custody of time-critical land and maritime targets, and space-based battle management.
For this contract Cognitive Space is partnering with the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI), combining the extensive experience of SwRI in the development of high-performance hardware for space applications with Cognitive Space's cutting edge machine-learning (ML) based decision-making technology. This collaboration, ongoing since 2020, has a common goal of bringing modern artificial intelligence (AI) technology and high-performance mesh network routing capabilities to satellites in any orbit.
When asked about the newest award from SDA, Guy de Carufel , Cognitive Space's Founder and CEO said, "The Space Development Agency is at the forefront of enabling the U.S. government to take advantage of new commercial capabilities with the goal of delivering critical services to our warfighters from space. We're honored to work with their team as we begin to shape the optimal approach for dynamic mesh network path planning and secure high-performance routing."
Headquartered in Houston, Cognitive Space is the market leader in AI/ML-driven satellite mission operations. Our goal is to enable evolution of satellite operations at scale through effective and dynamic constellation management. The company's flagship CNTIENT® platform allows commercial space operators and government operation centers to optimize and tailor remote sensing mission planning, scale without disruption, and automate payload scheduling, link management, bus management, and prioritized tasking. More information is available at cognitivespace.com.
