The Houston-based lender is celebrating their fifth appearance on the prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies.
HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. 5000, an exclusive guide to America's fastest-growing private companies, revealed that InterLinc Mortgage has earned the position of 4,675 on its 2022 list, growing at a rate of 91% year over year. Known as the most prestigious ranking of private companies in the nation, InterLinc is proud to have received this recognition for the fifth time now, with previous appearances on the Inc. 5000 list in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021.
Throughout the course of 2021, the mortgage industry continued to experience a boom. During a time when refinance opportunities were ample, InterLinc optimized their business model to specifically focus on purchase home loans, ensuring sustainable, long-term growth. Adding new team members and branches to their roster throughout the year has also allowed the Texas-based lender to expand their footprint and serve more families. A recent expansion into Wilmington, NC was a notable addition, welcoming Kevin Holton and his 4 sub-branches to the InterLinc organization.
"To be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth time in our company's history is truly a testament to the individuals that we hire and their commitment to giving this company their best. Talent attracts talent, and at InterLinc, we are pleased to have some of the industry's best call our company home. We look forward to continuing to expand and grow throughout the remainder of this year and into the future," said CEO and President, Gene Thompson.
In this second-half of 2022, InterLinc is focused on increasing production headcount and expanding into new cities and states while keeping their "boutique", personalized culture. This year, InterLinc has acquired an additional seven branches and three state licenses to their roster – Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Other worthy initiatives include the roll-out of new technology and sophisticated marketing automation, allowing the InterLinc sales team to do what they do best – serve their families, while the technology manages the admin-level work on their behalf.
"We've built a strong foundation at InterLinc and have made strides toward our goal of helping 25,000 American families a year with their home financing decisions. We look forward to continuing to build upon our rich history and get closer to our goals as a company," said Gene Thompson.
Candidates interested in a confidential conversation about joining InterLinc Mortgage can email marketing@lincloan.com
About InterLinc
InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC is a Houston-based full-service mortgage banking firm with approvals from the three largest issuers of mortgage-backed securities: Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The Company affords clients access to enhanced mortgage product offerings, pricing competitiveness, loan efficiency, and servicing. InterLinc is licensed in 29 states throughout the Midwest and Southeast. More information is available online at https://interlincmortgage.com.
