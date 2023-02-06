This partnership brings together the cybersecurity expertise and resources to deliver the most comprehensive and effective cyber defense solutions in the market.
LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Mangan, Incorporated ("Mangan"), a leading provider of specialty engineering services including Operational Technology (OT) Cybersecurity, has joined forces with TXOne Networks ("TXOne"), a global leader in industrial control system (ICS) and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) security. This strategic alliance provides OT cybersecurity services, hardware, and software necessary for comprehensive assessments, protection, detection, recovery, and remediation.
"Our partnership with TXOne rounds out our portfolio in OT Cybersecurity," says Luc Papillon, Chief Technology Officer for Mangan. "TXOne shares our Zero-Trust and Secure by Design approach and philosophy as it relates to cyber protection. By combining Mangan's Industrial Control System Secure by Design process with TXOne's OT-centric and -native solutions, our combined forces become the go-to partners for comprehensive OT Cybersecurity requirements and needs."
"Availability is one of the most important requirements in OT environments," says Jeff Van Natter, Director of Strategic Alliances for TXOne Networks. "TXOne's partnership with Mangan will provide OT-native, preventative cybersecurity, along with design, implementation, and support, to completely meet customer cybersecurity needs, keep the operation running and protect revenues."
With this partnership, clients will have access to the latest in cyber defense technology, delivered by a team of experienced professionals. Together, TXOne and Mangan, Inc. are committed to helping clients protect their valuable assets and data from the ever-evolving threat of cyber-attacks.
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks Inc., offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.
About Mangan Incorporated
Mangan Inc. is a nationally recognized Specialty Engineering, Automation, and Integration Company providing a full range of services for the Refining, Oil & Gas, Pipeline, Renewable Energy, Chemicals, and Life Sciences Industries. Offered services include Automation, Design, Engineering, Control System Integration, OT Cybersecurity, Specialty Power and Distribution, Safety Instrumented Systems, Software Solutions, SCADA, Safety Lifecycle Management, Commissioning, Compliance, SmartPlant Instrumentation, Process Analyzers/CEMS Solutions, Project and Construction Management expertise.
For more information about Mangan Incorporated, visit https://manganinc.com/
For more information about Mangan OT Cybersecurity and ICSSbDTM, visit https://www.mangancyber.com/
For more information about TXOne Networks, visit https://www.txone.com/
Media Contact
Evan Lamont, Mangan Inc., 1 (310) 835-8080 Ext: 414, info@tlgmarketing.com
