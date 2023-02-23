They Will Demonstrate Their OmniPoint Multi-Point Wireless Access Control Solution, Launch a Dealer Incentive Program Called OmniPays and Highlight Their Total Property Wireless Access Solution for Multi-Tenant Properties.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellular and internet-based access control company, CellGate, has exhibited at the American Fence Association's annual FenceTech industry trade show for over a decade, but are especially eager to do so this year due to the unveiling of multiple new Company initiatives.
This year's FenceTech show will be held at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and CellGate will be in Booth 1603 with their products and personnel. CellGate's Vice President of Sales, Ken Shaw, says his team's focus will be in three key areas:
- Demonstrating the OmniPoint Multi-Point Wireless Access Control system that can easily cover up to a half mile range with no data wires needed. CellGate will have an OmniPoint Gateway set up at their booth, and will show how it can control up to 100 OmniPoint EPMs (entry point modules) wirelessly. Noel Gouldin, CellGate's President, says "At every installation our expectations of Omni Point's deliverability with its wireless coverage and building penetration has been exceeded, and we couldn't be more excited about the future of this revolutionary product.''
- Launching the OmniPays Dealer Incentive. CellGate has created a dealer incentive program called OmniPays that pays dealers and system integrators $100 for their first OmniPoint quote to a customer and pays $300 when they install their first OmniPoint solution. CellGate's Shaw is confident that dealers will have many customer applications for OmniPoint once they see its benefits and how it works, and the OmniPays program is designed to encourage dealers and system integrators to try it now.
- Highlighting CellGate's New Total Property Wireless Access messaging. With the Company's launch of OmniPoint wireless multipoint access control, now combined with integration of the Watchman line of video telephone entry and access control products, CellGate provides a one-of-a-kind Total Property Wireless Access solution. All access points for an entire property can be controlled and/or monitored by CellGate products, through the CellGate smart phone app or its TrueCloud web portal. The seamless integration of wireless video telephone entry and access control products into a single administrative solution is highly unique in the industry and is the differentiator CellGate expects to expand its growth in the Multi-Tenant markets.
"We are really excited for FenceTech this year because we are able to actively demonstrate and sell OmniPoint, and discuss our new positioning in the access control marketplace with the dealers that are in front of customers daily," said Shaw. "As soon as we realized internally how robust OmniPoint's performance was, and all of its exciting use applications, we knew it was going to change CellGate's identity – it's that impactful. With OmniPoint and Watchman combined, CellGate now has an ideal, turnkey solution for multi-tenant properties, which is exactly what many of them are clamoring for. It is an exhilarating time for the Company, and we can't wait to see where our new Total Property Wireless Access solutions will take us this year and beyond."
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing integrated streaming video, access control and camera solutions. With their Watchman and OmniPoint product lines, proprietary web-based TrueCloud™ portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, and the easy-to-use CellGate app, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution. Visit http://www.cell-gate.com to learn more.
