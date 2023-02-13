Uniting the Healthcare Industry and IT Expertise for Streamlined and Efficient Hiring Solutions
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revuud, a leading healthcare IT staffing marketplace, has joined forces with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) to change the game for healthcare organizations seeking top engineering talent. The dynamic duo is empowering a connected community of Healthcare Systems and highly qualified healthcare IT professionals to collaborate, without the need for a recruiter.
With the growing demand for skilled engineers in the healthcare industry, this partnership provides a much-needed solution that streamlines the hiring process, saves time, and offers access to a network of top IT talent. The platform provides healthcare organizations with the ability to quickly search and connect with IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place.
"We are thrilled to be working with THA and healthcare organizations in Texas to provide them with access to the best IT talent in the market," said Eric Utzinger, CEO and Co-Founder of Revuud. "With this partnership, we are committed to making the hiring process faster, more efficient, and more effective for both healthcare systems and IT professionals.
"This strategic alliance brings numerous benefits to Texas healthcare organizations, including a wider pool of qualified IT candidates, reduced time to hire, and significantly lower hiring costs. IT professionals will also reap the rewards, with higher average pay, increased exposure to a wide range of healthcare organizations searching for top talent and a platform to showcase their skills and experience.
"Healthcare organizations in Texas are facing significant challenges when it comes to hiring top IT talent," said Alex Huff, the VP of Health Technology Innovation for THA . "Our partnership with Revuud will help these organizations overcome these challenges and build a stronger, more effective IT team.
"With the new partnership in place, healthcare organizations in Texas can feel confident that they are working with a trusted partner to find the best IT talent for their needs, without the hassle and expense of traditional recruiting methods.
About Revuud
Revuud is a leading healthcare IT staffing marketplace that helps healthcare organizations connect with top engineering talent. Our mission is to revolutionize the way healthcare organizations hire IT talent by providing a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective solution. With our platform, healthcare organizations can easily search and connect with IT candidates, review their portfolios, and evaluate their credentials and references, all in one place. For more information, please visit http://www.revuud.com.
About THA
Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state's hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members' abilities to improve accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents 452 of the state's non-federal general and specialty hospitals and health care systems, which employ some 400,000 health care professionals statewide. Learn more about THA at http://www.tha.org or follow THA on Twitter at http://twitter.com/texashospitals.
