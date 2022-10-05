By offering this scholarship, the firm hopes to build connections with and support students working to enhance their leadership capabilities and use their education to serve the community.
FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Office of Philip W. Moore, Jr. is pleased to announce that its team has chosen a winner for the Fall 2022 Leadership Excellence Scholarship. Attorney Philip Moore introduced the Leadership Excellence Scholarship in order to assist deserving future leaders in pursuing a degree that may serve them well in their career path. By offering this scholarship, the firm hopes to build connections with and support students who are working to enhance their leadership capabilities and use their education to serve the community.
Blake Demler, a senior at the University of Houston, has been awarded $1,000 to put towards his educational goals. Blake is currently the vice president of his fraternity chapter, demonstrating ongoing leadership skills in addition to academic strength. Blake's application essay stood out due to his focus on communication and delegation skills, two important characteristics of an excellent leader. The Law Office of Philip W. Moore, Jr. strives to uphold the values of good leadership in managing each client's case, beginning with clear and effective communication throughout the legal process.
The Leadership Excellence Scholarship will be offered again in the Spring of 2023. To be eligible for this award, students must be either engaged in Greek life on their campus or be enrolled in their school's honors program. Students must also maintain a 3.0 GPA. Applications are judged based on the quality and content of the required leadership-based video or essay submitted by the student.
Students may view the full list of requirements and submit an application by visiting https://www.pwm-law.com/scholarship.
About the Law Office of Philip W. Moore, Jr.
The Law Office of Philip W. Moore, Jr. is a family law practice located in Frisco, Texas. The law firm focuses its services on divorce, child custody, asset division, child support, and other issues affecting families in our community. A longtime personal injury and civil litigation lawyer, Attorney Moore shifted his focus to family law cases more than 10 years ago. During that time, he has achieved favorable results for numerous people facing family law issues. The firm proudly serves clients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
To learn more about the Law Office of Philip W. Moore, Jr., please visit https://www.pwm-law.com/. If you are interested in speaking with our team or scheduling a complimentary consultation, call 972-954-6455.
