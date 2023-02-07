Shop LC CEO Sunil Agrawal receives recognition for positive support and impact within the jewelry industry and for supporting Indian diaspora
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Indian Diamond & Colorstone Association, Inc. (IDCA) is proud to announce that Sunil Agrawal, CEO of Shop LC, as the recipient of the "Business Leader of the Community" Award at this year's Annual Gala.
Sunil Agrawal is a commerce graduate with an MBA from Columbia University, New York (USA). As a first-generation entrepreneur, he established Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) in 1980, advancing the gem and jewelry trade to a higher level of expertise and professionalism. He has traveled widely and gained immense knowledge of gemstones and jewelry, bringing the necessary industry expertise and foresight that has been instrumental in VGL's success. He is also credited with pioneering the commercialization of the popular gemstone Tanzanite.
"I want to thank my team of 4000, who have endured eccentricities through the ups and downs of our journey to make VGL a $300M business," says Sunil Agrawal. "A huge thank you to each of you who have supported me throughout my journey. I am genuinely grateful for the relationships I have formed with many of you and for the privilege of being part of this vibrant community."
Presently, Sunil presides over the VGL Group, where he serves as Managing Director of Vaibhav Global Limited (India), CEO of Shop LC (US), and Executive Chairman of Shop TJC (UK).
The Board of Directors of IDCA recognizes the outstanding achievements and positive impact made by Mr. Agrawal in the jewelry industry and their commitment and dedication to the Indian diaspora community in the US. The award acknowledges the continued support and dedication shown towards IDCA, and the Board of Directors sincerely thanks Sunil for his efforts.
IDCA is honored to have had Mr. Agrawal as the guest of honor at the Annual Gala and is overjoyed in recognizing his exceptional contributions to the industry.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit http://www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
