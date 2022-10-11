Growing vacation rental management company launches new franchise in Texas.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTrip Vacations® is expanding services to short-term rental property owners and guests in Houston Central West. iTrip Vacations Houston Central West – owned and managed by Yvonne Fedee – has launched as the newest iTrip franchise destination.
The short-term rental property management company serves homeowners and guests in the Inner Loop area, including the Museum District, Texas Medical Center, Midtown, the Heights, Greenway/Upper Kirby, Memorial Park, Hermann Park, Rice Village and NRG Stadium. The full-service program increases net rental income and five-star guest reviews, while providing worldwide marketing, free light maintenance, professional cleaning and automatic-response systems.
"I am excited to bring iTrip's market-leading short-term rental property management services to Houston rental property owners and visiting guests," said Yvonne Fedee, iTrip Vacations Houston Central West owner. "Houston is a dynamic and diverse city that attracts visitors for leisure, business, medical treatment, sporting events, and entertainment. I look forward to providing five-star stays in expertly managed, comfortable properties to better serve our guests and owners."
The Texas expansion is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip Vacations, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.
"iTrip Vacations has enjoyed incredible growth in 2021 and so far in 2022, as we continue to focus on innovation, automation, and industry-leading technology," said Steve Caron, iTrip Vacations GM/CEO. "Through our valuable partnerships and award-winning software, we provide our franchisees with the highest quality tools and processes available to the short-term rental property management industry."
Houston is one of the top five largest cities in the U.S. This urban destination offers a mix of arts and culture, outdoor recreation, thriving businesses, professional sports, and health services. Notable attractions include NASA Space Center Houston, the Museum District and The Toyota Center.
To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Vacations Houston Central West at 713-996-9060 (local).
About iTrip Vacations
iTrip Vacations is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 3,800 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.
Media Contact
Yvonne Fedee, iTrip Vacations Houston Central West, 713-996-9060, yvonne.fedee@itrip.net
SOURCE iTrip Vacations Houston Central West