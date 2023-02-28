An Average Client Profit Growth of 87% and a 98% Client Retention Rate Hint at Why Canopy Is a Force Behind Some of Amazon's Most Successful Brands!
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Canopy Management is #56 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses. "At Canopy, we're a performance based firm, and because we've aligned our growth with client growth – being ranked #56 on the Inc. 500 list is not only a massive achievement for the Canopy Tribe, but also a huge win for each and every client under the Canopy!" - Canopy Management Founder and CEO, Brian Burt
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2019 and 2021, these private companies had an average growth rate of 557 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rates overall. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest starting February 28, 2023."This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.
About Canopy Management
Canopy Management is a leading Amazon Agency, dedicated to helping brands scale their businesses, gain market share, and become Kings & Queens of their Category! With a track record of growing client profit by 87% on average and a 98% client retention rate, Canopy is the quiet force behind some of Amazon's most successful brands.
