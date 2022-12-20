Therapy of Life in Houston is excited to announce that they are expanding to a new, state-of-the-art location to accommodate the growing demand for their services in the Houston area.
HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Therapy of Life in Houston is excited to announce that they are expanding to a new, state-of-the-art location to accommodate the growing demand for their services in the Houston area. The new location, which is over 21,000 sq. ft., will allow the therapists at Therapy of Life to provide a wider range of services to their clients, while maintaining the high quality of care that they are known for.
"2023 is going to be such a great year with BIG CHANGES for our patients," said Dr. Renee Rodrigues D'Souza, M.D. Developmental Pediatrician and Medical Director at Therapy for Life. "Not only is our new Post Oak location built to better serve patients, but we're also adding new team members that come with a wealth of experience and knowledge that I'm extremely excited about."
The new location offers a large outdoor play area and accessible green space, as well as a sensory gym, which will provide additional opportunities for therapeutic intervention. In addition, the newly constructed facility is designed to be bright and kid-friendly, creating a welcoming environment for children and their families.
Therapy of Life provides high quality services to children and their families with ABA therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and even feeding therapy. The move to the new location will allow the company to not only continue to provide these services at a high level but also allow the expansion of offering new services. The expanded services and state-of-the-art facilities will simultaneously make it easier for the therapists at Therapy of Life to provide the best possible care to their clients who are commuting to and from the Post Oak area.
The new location is set to open Monday, December 19th of 2022 and welcomes new and existing clients to the space which will be located at 4544 Post Oak Place Drive in Houston, TX. For more information or to apply for services, please visit the website or contact Therapy for Life directly.
Media Contact
Jack Cravy, Therapy For Life, 1 713.218.9947, jcravy@therapyforlife.com
SOURCE Therapy For Life