The award, based solely on anonymous employee feedback, recognizes the local employers prioritizing workplace culture and employee satisfaction.
HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ron's Home Style Foods has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."
Ron's Home Style Foods is a prepared salad manufacturer that offers dips, desserts, dressings, salads, and frozen sides at various retail partners across Texas. About the award, Ron's Home Style Foods Vice President, Brandon Woodall, said, "Employee satisfaction and engagement are paramount to our success. To be recognized by the Houston Chronicle for our efforts is an honor, as it validates that we're focusing on the right things to make Ron's a great place to work."
To learn more about the 2022 survey powered by Energage, visit http://www.energage.com/survey/. To find a Ron's Home Style Foods retailer near you, visit ronsfoods.com.
About Ron's Home Style Foods
At Ron's Home Style Foods, we make our products fresh daily under USDA and FDA inspection with the highest quality ingredients and processes to ensure a homemade look and taste. The production facility exceeds all food safety expectations. Our attention to detail extends beyond what can be seen and tasted.
Ron's Home Style Foods is one of the few, if not only, prepared salad manufacturers that is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and recognized by the state of Texas as a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB). Our product categories include refrigerated prepared salads, dips, desserts, dressing, and frozen sides. Our retail product brand is called Texas Kitchen Salads.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
