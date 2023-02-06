Gemba Academy releases a new course on Failure Modes and Effects Analysis in their highly recognized School of Lean online training catalog. This new course will teach participants how to apply Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) to improve safety, reliability, and performance of processes, products, and services.
KELLER, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is introducing a new course in their quickly expanding online training catalog on Failure Modes and Effects Analysis, abbreviated FMEA. This course describes FMEA as a structured approach for identifying the ways that a product or process can fail, what causes the failure, and how this affects the customer. Participants in this course will learn how to apply FMEA to improve the safety, reliability, and performance of processes, products, and services.
"If I were forced to pick one continuous improvement tool to have in my problem-solving toolbox it would be the Failure Modes and Effects Analysis, or FMEA," explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy, "An FMEA is a structured approach for identifying the ways that a product or process can fail, what causes the failure, and how this affects the customer. We can benefit from using the FMEA whenever we need to identify and manage risk including new product and process launches."
Gemba Academy's Failure Modes and Effects Analysis course consists of bite-sized training videos as well as short quizzes to check for understanding. The first video in the series is available to watch now and gives an overview of the benefits of the course and topic.
Gemba Academy's Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) Course is comprised of 16 videos:
- What Is Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA)?
- Getting Started with FMEA
- The Eight Key FMEA Terms
- How to Form Effective FMEA Teams
- How to Scope FMEA Projects
- FMEA Step 1: Identify Failure Modes
- FMEA Steps 2 and 3: Identify Failure Effects and Assign Severity Rankings
- FMEA Steps 4 and 5: Identify Failure Causes and Assign Occurrence Rankings
- FMEA Steps 6 and 7: List Current Controls and Assign Detection Rankings
- FMEA Steps 8, 9, and 10: Calculate RPNs, Address Priority Items, and Recalculate RPNs
- How to Set Severity, Occurrence, and Detection Ranking Scales for FMEA
- What Is a Control Plan?
- Using FMEA in Six Sigma DMAIC
- What Is Failure Modes and Effects Criticality Analysis (FMECA)?
- How to Use a Criticality Matrix for FMECA
- Failure Modes and Effects Analysis Versus Fault Tree Analysis
This course is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean training material helps work teams develop a consistent, continuous improvement mindset.
To learn more about Gemba Academy's Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/failure-modes-and-effects-analysis-fmea or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
To explore Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
About Gemba Academy Inc.:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
