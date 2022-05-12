Customers & Community Invited to Day-Long Celebration Complete with Designer Jewelry & Craft Cocktail Pairings, Live Electric Violinist & Over $10,000 in Diamond Giveaways
DALLAS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Experts, announced today the completion of a nearly half a million dollar store renovation in Dallas after 16 successful years serving the local community.
The store renovation includes lobby and elevator upgrades, new furnishings and fixtures, a "Hidden Moments" portrait series featuring couples and a Heritage Wall highlighting photography from the brand's 100-year history and trends throughout the decades. The updates modernize the store to align more closely with the reimagined direction of the Robbins Brothers brand. In order to ensure the sales associates could continue servicing customers who didn't have much downtime, the renovation took place in the evening and early morning hours, spanning over two weeks, while the store was closed.
To celebrate the grand re-opening, Robbins Brothers is hosting a day-long event on Saturday, May 14 from 12 - 7 p.m. at its Dallas store, located at 14080 Dallas Pkwy. The event is free and open to the public, featuring designer jewelry pairings with craft cocktails on the "rocks," dream bling try-on sessions, live electronic violin music and many ideal Instagram-able moments. Everyone who attends is entered to win a variety of diamond jewelry prizes including diamond halo earrings and stunning pendant necklaces. One lucky guest will get to choose the perfect design setting from Gabriel & Co. and hand-select a breathtaking engagement diamond, valued at $7,500.
"We are ecstatic to share our upgraded store with our loyal customers and members of our community in Dallas," said Robbins Brothers Dallas General Manager Valerie Spencer. "We have had the honor of helping thousands of customers find their dream engagement ring and achieve perfect proposals since opening in 2006 and we continue to serve them in celebrating all the other important milestones in life with beautiful jewelry options for every occasion. It's truly an honor to serve the Dallas community."
The grand re-opening coincides with the store's exclusive Designer Event, which takes place from May 9 - 15 and features extra savings on designer favorites including Tacori, Verragio, A.Jaffe, Henri Daussi and more.
About Robbins Brothers, The Engagement Ring Experts
Headquartered in Azusa, California, Robbins Brothers operates 15 retail jewelry stores in California, Texas, Washington, Arizona, and online, primarily in the bridal segment. With over a 100-year operating history, the company provides extensive product education, exceptional quality and value, and steadfast commitment to its customers. Its focus on bridal jewelry allows Robbins Brothers to deliver an unparalleled selection of styles including an extensive range of exclusive private label and designer collections. For more information, please visit http://www.robbinsbrothers.com.
