From the Whitley Law Firm, P.C.: At May 26 Hearing, Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez Will Seek To End this Discrimination of her First Amendment Right to Identify her Courtroom as a Place of Equal Justice
SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Judge Rosie Speedlin-Gonzalez, the first out gay elected official in San Antonio, Texas, will appeal sanctions made against her by the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct for displaying a Pride flag in her courtroom.
Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez will appeal the Commission's sanctions against her at an in-person hearing, before the Special Court of Review this Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 9:30 am in the Texas Supreme Court Building, 201 West 14th Street, Room 104, Austin, Texas, in cause number SCR-20-0002.
In October of 2019, Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez received notice of complaints filed against her for showing the Pride Flag in her courtroom. In testimony before the commission in February of 2020, Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez noted that other judges show symbols reflecting their identity and cultural heritage, but the commission decided to publicly sanction her and forced her to remove the flag and other Pride symbols from her courtroom.
Judge Speedlin-Gonzalez is represented by The Whitley Law Firm from San Antonio, Texas.
