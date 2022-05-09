Author hopes his story of survival inspires others
ALLEN, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escaping Communist Romania as a teenager is only a part of this autobiographical journey through a difficult life that ends in Allen, Texas, with a beautiful family and a renewed faith in Jesus Christ.
In "Jesus Christ Is for Real," author John Ghironte looks back at his life, first as a child in Romania, followed by his escape as a teenager to Yugoslavia, and then finally as a political refugee in the Dallas, Texas area, where he still lives today. Along the way, he has many near-misses and close calls, including a near death experience in 2008 that convinced him God is real.
"With everything going on in the world right now, I felt this was a relevant time to share my story," Ghironte. "I'm hoping readers will find it fascinating and potentially change their own outlook towards life and help renew their faith."
"Jesus Christ is Real" contains several photographs of Ghironte and his family through the years that provide a great visual for the reader as they follow along on this journey. Near the end of the book the photos are replaced with illustrations as Ghironte describes the feeling of being carried into the sky and meeting Jesus Christ, before waking up in his truck that was stopped in the middle of an intersection.
"Ever since that fateful event led me closer to God, not a day goes by when I don't think about him. After a while, I though that's why I'm still on earth – to spread the word of God so others may believe."
"Jesus Christ is Real"
By John Ghironte
ISBN: 9781664229143 (softcover); 9781664229136 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author:
John Ghironte was raised as Christian Orthodox in Moldova, in the northeast part of then-Communist Romania. In 1984 he escaped to Yugoslavia as a political refugee and awaited sponsorship in the United States. At age 20 he finally arrived in Texas, where he still lives today. To learn more, please visit http://www.johnghironte.com
