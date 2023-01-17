Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Announces First Community as New Official Carnival Sponsor
HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is pleased to announce the new Official Carnival Sponsor, First Community. The Carnival, presented by First Community will take place from Feb. 28 – March 19 on the NRG Park grounds.
"We are excited for the relationship that is being built between both First Community and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. "The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is very passionate about supporting our community, so we are so thrilled that this Houston based company will be sponsoring one of Houston's favorite parts of our show, the Carnival."
Carnival-goers can see 360-degree views of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on the dozens of rides available on the grounds. Spectators get the chance to enjoy all the classic carnival foods, including turkey legs, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy. Carnival admission is included with the purchase of an NRG Park Admission ticket or a Rodeo/Concert ticket. Guests may also purchase a Fast Pass and use it to avoid long lines at all their favorite rides. The Carnival, presented by First Community, is a family- friendly opportunity to enjoy some games, try some new foods and make some lasting memories.
"First Community is proud to be the official sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Carnival," stated TJ Tijerina, CEO of First Community. "Our organizations share a passion for education, and we have witnessed the magnitude of the Rodeo's past contributions in our community which directly align with our mission and values. The carnival is a place where families will make memories to last a lifetime and we are honored to have this opportunity to continue supporting and giving back to the community."
About First Community
First Community began in 1954 with Spring Branch ISD as their founders. Their corporate office is located in Houston, TX. First Community has over 390 employees serving over 145,000 members with 19 locations in Texas and over $2 billion in assets. First Community is a full-service, federally insured financial institution serving Texas counties from Houston to the DFW area. To find a First Community location near you, please visit FCCU.org. In order to qualify for membership, First Community invites anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in the Texas counties, fccu.org/counties, we serve to reach their financial goals with us.
About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $575 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.
