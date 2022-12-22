Nexstar Network members can now add a significant revenue stream to their business through JB Warranties.
ARGYLE, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JB Warranties, the HVAC industry's leading provider of extended labor warranties, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Nexstar Network, a member-owned professional training and coaching group for plumbing, electrical, and HVAC businesses.
In addition to member rebates through Nexstar Network, members can transition the long-term risk of in-house warranties, along with the legal compliance and administration associated with in-house warranties, to JB Warranties. Additionally, members can choose from the widest range of labor rates and highest payouts in the industry. Labor rates from $85 per hour to $300 per hour offer contractors an additional profit center while delivering excellent customer service and support.
JB Warranties has long been the industry gold standard when it comes to labor warranties in the HVAC and plumbing industries, serving tens of thousands of contractors across the US and Canada.
"We are excited about our new partnership with JB Warranties. Our members will have the opportunity to increase their revenue stream because the added warranty on installs will create ongoing work for our network with their customers. It's a win-win for all involved," said Trent Lowenstein, Director of
Strategic Partnerships at Nexstar.
"By offering a JB Warranty to customers on every install, Nextstar Network members can guarantee their customers' peace of mind and eliminate any out-of-pocket repairs when homeowners are in the market to purchase a new system. We're excited to offer this opportunity that will allow Nexstar Network members a new, significant revenue stream that adds 'stickiness' to their maintenance programs," said JB Warranties President and CEO Jeff Bohannan.
About JB Warranties
JB Warranties is the premier warranty provider in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning [3] (HVAC) and plumbing industries. Our warranties ensure that homeowners are protected from unexpected repair costs when they make the decision to purchase a new heating or air conditioning system for their home. We take care of HVAC contractors and plumbers, as well as homeowners from coast to coast, in all 50 states and Canada. Our exceptional customer service and reputation in the industry have allowed us to grow steadily since our founding in 2008, and we are proud to be the Nation's Leader in extended warranty as a result of our teamwork and dedication to our craft.
About Nexstar
Minnesota-based Nexstar Network was founded as a member-owned company in 1992 to help owners of PCHE home service businesses discover their own success through education and sharing. With 1,000-plus members and 100-plus employees, Nexstar Network offers professional coaching, expert training, and valuable resources to help the world's best tradespeople become the world's best businesspeople. Learn more at http://www.NexstarNetwork.com and join the Nexstar professional community on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Brian Bohannan, JB Warranties, 1 855-742-5522, brian@jbwarranties.com
SOURCE JB Warranties