HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- alliantgroup Strategic Advisory Board Member, Deirdre Ricketts, was among 10 teachers who were granted the Honeywell 2022 STEM Teacher Hall of Fame Award presented by the Houston Astros Foundation.
The honorees were recognized before the Astros game against the Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park last week. Each teacher received $2,000, tickets to the game, along with a Honeywell and Astros gift pack.
"It's incredible to see companies like Honeywell and the Astros Foundation investing in our teachers, who will then go on to invest in the next generation," said Ricketts. "This is exactly why I work with alliantgroup – because I am passionate about exposing students to STEM careers through mentoring, scholarships, and investment in their classrooms to help them dream bigger and become the problem solvers of tomorrow."
Deirdre was one of 10 teachers across the Greater Houston Area who were honored. The honorees included the following:
- Richard Embrick—David Crockett Middle School, Fort Bend ISD
- Blair Bedner—Sugar Land Middle School, Fort Bend ISD
- Rebecca Hiatt—Baylor College of Medicine Biotech Academy, Rusk Charter School
- Samuel Saenz—East Early College High School, Houston ISD
- Astra Zeno—Young Women's College Preparatory Academy, Houston ISD
- Janeth Salgado—Daniel Ortiz Middle School, Houston ISD
- Krystal Carter—Mark Twain Elementary School, Houston ISD
- Molly Mosley—S.C. Red Elementary School, Houston ISD
- Michael Newman—La Porte ISD
Ricketts is the lead science teacher and a science lab specialist at Lulu M. Stevens Elementary School- a STEM Magnet school in Houston ISD. She has been inspiring students from kindergarten to fifth grade for 24 years and believes it is up to all of us to excite students about STEM.
In 2019, she was the winner of alliantgroup's SPARK Science Teacher Award in partnership with Houston ISD. She then went on to join alliantgroup's Strategic Advisory Board the following year as the Director of STEAM Education. In her role, Ms. Ricketts helps drive initiatives through community outreach and partnerships that invest in both teachers and students, to ensure equity in STEAM education.
alliantgroup is the nation's premier consulting and management engineering firm with a mission to strengthen American businesses through reinvestment in innovation and job growth. We educate businesses, the industry groups that serve them and the accounting firms that advise them on federal and state credits and incentives that are legislated by our government to keep the U.S. competitive in the global landscape. alliantgroup is headquartered in Houston, Texas with additional offices located in Austin, Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York, Irvine, Sacramento, Washington, D.C.; and Bristol and London in the U.K.
