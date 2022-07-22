The national nonprofit received $100,000 toward its Transitional Housing-Village program, providing rent-free housing to eligible transitioning service members and their families.
SAN ANTONIO, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third year in a row, the Texas Veterans Commission has awarded San Antonio-based Operation Homefront a $100,000 grant for the national charity's San Antonio Transitional Housing-Villages program.
Operation Homefront's Transitional Housing-Villages program provides a supportive environment for eligible service members and their families to live rent-free as they transition out of the military.
"Operation Homefront is extremely grateful to the Texas Veterans Commission for their long-term support directly resulting in the impact we are able to make on the lives of Texas families who are a part of our Transitional Housing-Villages program," said retired Brig Gen Robert Thomas (USAF), Chief Operating Officer for Operation Homefront. "Military families who have been medically discharged can face significant financial challenges as they transition back to civilian life and this extraordinary donation opens up a brighter future for these families who have given so much to our nation."
Operation Homefront's Village properties are fully furnished and include utility services, internet access, cable TV, and telephone service. The national nonprofit established the program to address the threat of homelessness for wounded, ill, and injured service members who have recently separated from service due to medical issues.
Residents attend support groups, workshops, and benefits briefings and receive employment counseling and one-on-one financial counseling to reduce debt and build savings when needed. Operation Homefront also helps them find permanent housing in the area they intend to live upon successful completion of the program. After their time at the Villages, veterans and their families are stronger, more stable, and more secure as they transition to their civilian lives, with VA benefits established, debt significantly reduced and emergency savings in place.
Operation Homefront maintains rent-free Transitional Housing-Villages programs in San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; and Gaithersburg, Maryland.
About Operation Homefront
Celebrating 20 years of serving America's military families, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance. The Fund for Veterans' Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. http://www.TVC.Texas.gov
