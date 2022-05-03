Dallas real estate agents, John Jones and Sam Bullard have been recognized as the Top Producing Real Estate Agents in 2021 by Dave Perry Miller Real Estate.
DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas real estate agents, John Jones and Sam Bullard, who together make up the BullardJones Group, have been awarded as Top Producing Real Estate Agents by Dave Perry Miller. The Top Producing Agent's award is in recognition of the pair's total units sold in 2021.
"We are happy to have been recognized for this achievement, especially in an environment with historically low home inventory," says Jones who notes that inventory in the DFW area is already 45% lower in the first part of 2022 than it was in 2021. "Each client has a unique situation that must be approached individually on a case by case basis and have their strategy tailored to their specific needs and circumstances. There is no one size fits all approach in this market."
This most recent award follows a lengthy track record of top producing recognitions for BullardJones, being their third consecutive year in which they have achieved the most units sold at Dave Perry Miller in Lakewood.
In addition, John Jones has also been designated as a Best Real Estate Agent in Dallas and/or Top Producer by D Magazine in 2019, 2020, and 2021 as well as Advocate Magazine's Top Realtor Award in 2020, and 2021. Similarly, Sam Bullard has been recognized as a Top Producing Individual in 2017, 2018 and received D Magazine's Top Producer and/or Best Real Estate Agents Award for 5 consecutive years from 2016 to 2021.
"This award is a testament to the long hours we have spent in our dedication to helping our clients to successfully navigate one of the most challenging markets in decades," explains Bullard.
In response to increasingly competitive market conditions, Jones and Bullard have developed a number of innovative strategies for obtaining winning bids and executing completely customized marketing plans to consistently bring their clients offers well above their asking price.
Bullard and Jones are known for their heavy use of data driven market analysis and lifelong familiarity with the nuances of the various Dallas neighborhoods, both being lifelong residents and community advocates. Combined with their knowledge and experience within the mortgage and finance side of the industry, the BullardJones group brings unique advantages to their clients.
"We strive to utilize all the advantages that technology and the vast amount of information we have access to can offer, but without the loss of personalization and consideration of working with and understanding each client's individual goals and future needs," says Jones, who has seen the industry change as both a real estate agent and a mortgage broker. "Homebuyers in Dallas have access to more resources than ever before. The BullardJones Group stands out because we believe there is no substitute for experience and authenticity."
About the Bullard Jones Group
Founded in 2018, The BullardJones Group at Dave Perry Miller was established by Dallas real estate agents, Sam Bullard and John Jones. The BullardJones Group specializes in homes for sale in Dallas, East Dallas, and the surrounding areas. Making extensive use of detailed market data to help guide their clients, the BullardJones group have extensive marketing data which can be viewed on their website: http://homesourcedallas.com
Sam Bullard has six times been named D Magazine's Top Producer / Best Agent, has received the 5 Star Professional Award, and Lake Highlands Advocate Top Realtor Award. Sam is a former High School teacher/coach of 11 years, which has helped widen his vast network and school district knowledge. He resides in Lochwood with his wife Veronica, a Lake Highlands Elementary teacher, and two children.
John Jones has served as the vice president of the Lochwood Neighborhood Association and was a previous board member of the City of Dallas Zoning Board of Adjustment. He has also worked in mortgage banking, brokering, and forensic financial analysis. As a Dallas native, Jones is actively involved in community outreach projects such as neighborhood beautification, restoration, and various community organizations.
