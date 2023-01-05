Texas Medical Management (TMM) announced today that it has achieved validation for its health outcomes, producing significant improvements in outcome scores pre- and post-surgery measured at a fair and transparent price from Validation Institute.
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Medical Management (TMM) announced today that it has achieved validation for its health outcomes, producing significant improvements in outcome scores pre- and post-surgery measured at a fair and transparent price from Validation Institute.
Validation Institute is an independent organization that verifies the performance claims of healthcare solution providers. "Texas Medical Management does an exceptional job improving patient outcomes in surgical treatments, delivering a measurable, and positive impact on patients' lives. Validation Institute is proud to validate TMM and recognize the profound impact on the healthcare ecosystem," said Benny DiCecca, CEO of Validation Institute.
Texas Medical Management uses the value-based health care model to offer surgical services. TMM chooses surgeons and facilities for their quality outcomes and reputations and offers its patients better outcomes per total cost of a surgery bundle.
Founded in 2016, TMM has grown rapidly and began measuring patient outcomes in 2018. In 2020, TMM invested in the development of a team of data analysts who specialize in outcomes measurement. The Health Outcomes Team, which now operates independently as Integrity Insights, provides valuable insights that are shared with its surgeons. The TMM team prides itself in collecting patient outcomes that inform surgeons and patients with clear, actionable, and useful information.
"TMM is committed to partnering with good doctors and making it easy for them to care for their patients. We strive to constantly improve by helping doctors communicate and agree on the postoperative expectations for the procedure proposed preoperatively. The result is an unparalleled provider-patient relationship, steeped in streamlined communication so that patients get the care and conversation they need, and pay one bill for their surgical condition from beginning to end," said Sean Kelley, Founder and Managing Partner of Texas Medical Management.
As part of its recognition, Validation Institute provides a $25,000 guarantee as part of its Credibility Guarantee Program for Texas Medical Management's value-based healthcare model for outcomes. The validation report can be accessed here.
About Texas Medical Management
Texas Medical Management is a Free Market Medicine solution in Texas for surgical procedures, which offers competitive, transparent prices on surgical procedures across a broad range of specialties, both outpatient and inpatient. Texas Medical Management's mission is to deliver the highest quality care at transparent, competitive prices.
https://texasmedicalmanagement.com
