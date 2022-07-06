Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes nationally recognized practitioner in Sports and Real Estate law, Denis Braham, as a shareholder in its growing Houston office. Braham joins the firm from Winstead, where he served as chair of the Sports Business & Media Industry Group, a senior member of the Real Estate group, and chairman emeritus of that firm, having previously served as its chairman and CEO. He has been a well-known business and community leader in Texas, particularly Houston and Austin, for many years.
HOUSTON , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP welcomes nationally recognized practitioner in Sports and Real Estate law, Denis Braham, as a shareholder in its growing Houston office. Braham joins the firm from Winstead, where he served as chair of the Sports Business & Media Industry Group, a senior member of the Real Estate group, and chairman emeritus of that firm, having previously served as its chairman and CEO. He has been a well-known business and community leader in Texas, particularly Houston and Austin, for many years.
Braham has a national reputation representing clients in the sports industry from venue development, finance and P3 transactions, to sports commissions and local organizing committees for major sporting events to professional sports teams and universities in complex sports transactions. His real estate practice involves virtually all segments of the industry in Texas and beyond. He also represents real estate developers, lending institutions, landlords, and tenants in commercial, industrial, and residential transactions. Braham also handles the acquisition, financing, construction, development, leasing, syndication, sale/leaseback, management, and operations of a wide variety of properties.
"Since we first launched in Texas nearly 20 years ago, we have seen many changes in the Texas, national, and global legal landscape. But through every cycle and industry change, we have remained stable, committed, unified, financially disciplined, and close to our core culture: excellence, client-focused value, trust, and respect for our empowered lawyers on the ground, entrepreneurially competing locally while collaborating globally to build our world class national and global practices," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig's Executive Chairman, who has long been personally involved in the firm's growth.
"During the last few years, many firms have played 'follow-the-pack,' especially in places like Texas, Florida, New York, and other 'hot markets' du jour. Greenberg Traurig was born in Miami 55 years ago and has the largest presence of any firm in South Florida. We have over 300 lawyers in South Florida and an additional 100 lawyers elsewhere in Florida, over 300 lawyers in New York – where we have grown for almost 30 years – and close to 150 lawyers in the great state of Texas, having entered each of our three markets in Austin, Dallas and Houston long before virtually all other firms founded elsewhere. Building in a disciplined and patient manner, carefully selecting each individual, and weaving together a true Texas firm, we see times of economic disruption as our next chance to build on our strength in a more strategic and thoughtful way than the many firms who have recently taken to growing there for growth's sake.
"Ever since I joined as the firm's 90th lawyer over 35 years ago, we have intentionally preserved and strengthened our unity, diversity, consistency of excellence, and uniquely empowering culture while maintaining a steadfast commitment to be leaders in each local community we serve, with minimal bureaucracy and a true belief that our lawyers on the ground know best how to grow and compete. Simply put, there is no place like Texas. We are an integral part of each of our Texas markets and statewide, and as things settle down and business discipline comes back in style, we are very well positioned for Greenberg Traurig-style growth."
In addition to his sports law and real estate practices, Braham has decades of experience representing both national and international clients in complex business transactions. His experience includes reorganization and planning, including financing, commercial transactions, venture capital transactions, business startups, acquisitions, spin-offs, sales, mergers, and intellectual property rights related to business acquisitions.
"I have known and admired Denis for decades," Rosenbaum added. "We are truly proud that someone with deep local roots and a strong reputation in the community – someone who shows leadership in several of our key industry and practice groups and 'knows the difference' – has chosen Greenberg Traurig at this stage of his career. In a market where the phrase 'all hat, no cattle' was invented, Denis Braham is the real deal!"
"Denis has a truly impressive reputation. His approach to the practice of law, coupled with his exceptional knowledge of transactions and unmatched negotiation skills, make him an ideal addition to Greenberg Traurig. Our clients and the firm will surely benefit from his vast insight," said Shari L. Heyen, managing shareholder of the firm's Houston office. "We are excited to welcome Denis to the team."
"Greenberg Traurig's inclusive culture, top-tier commitment to clients, and global platform were instrumental factors in my decision," Braham said. "I am thrilled to join such a highly regarded firm and look forward to working with preeminent practitioners in Texas and beyond."
"As part of the group that opened the GT Houston office in 2005, I understand the strategic value in having a strong presence in the city. Having someone like Denis join GT not only enhances our standing in the sports and entertainment facilities space, but also solidifies our brand in the Houston market. Denis has been a mentor and a friend for over 25 years, and I am thrilled to call him partner once again," said Franklin D.R. Jones Jr., Co-Chair of the National Public Finance Practice.
Braham has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, Houston's Top Lawyers, Chambers USA Guide to America, and more. He received his J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center and his B.Sc. from the Hebrew University.
In addition to Braham, the firm's three offices in Texas have recently added strategically chosen attorneys in core areas, including Shareholders Ashley Aten (Real Estate), Steven E. Bartz (Corporate), Vernon L. Lewis (White Collar Defense & Special Investigations), and Austin R. Wyker (Tax); and, as of counsels, Lauren Harrison (Litigation), Martye Kendrick (Public Finance & Infrastructure), and Jennifer S. Kukla (Real Estate). Additional growth is shortly expected across the state.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 500 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 140 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 43 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212.801.2131, BrezoSchollL@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP