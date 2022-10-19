Schoox partners with StateFoodSafety to meet the food safety training and certification needs of its hospitality customers.
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning management and talent development software provider Schoox today announced a new partnership with StateFoodSafety, an online food safety education company, to meet the compliance needs of its customers in the restaurant, hospitality, and food retail industries.
StateFoodSafety creates and publishes technology-enhanced food safety training and certification programs that deliver superior value to industries where food safety is critical to ensuring community health and safety.
Through this partnership, Schoox customers now have access to StateFoodSafety's online mobile responsive courses, which are customized to comply with multiple health departments regulations through the Schoox platform. They are also built to meet all state and local requirements and are available in eight languages.
"StateFoodSafety's courses are designed to increase learner engagement and promote retention," said Nick DeAngelo, Director of Sales, StateFoodSafety. "We use real-life examples to educate workers on the consequences of unsafe food handling and ultimately shift the way they think about food safety."
"We see a great fit between Schoox and StateFoodSafety," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoox. "We are delighted to offer their proven food safety training to help Schoox customers comply with health department regulations nationwide."
About StateFoodSafety
StateFoodSafety is an online food safety education company dedicated to educating the public about food safety and helping ensure the health of communities nationwide. The StateFoodSafety training and certification programs are built using industry-leading technology and food safety best practices. Whether you are a food handler, food manager, alcohol server, member of a health department, or work for a foodservice company, StateFoodSafety has the food safety training solution for you. To learn more, visit statefoodsafety.com.
About Schoox
Schoox transforms learning into business growth. Our SaaS learning platform and course marketplace help companies accelerate business results by unlocking employee potential, boosting customer retention, and driving reseller revenue through learning. Schoox powers learning experiences for numerous organizations around the world, including Subway, Celebrity Cruises, Phillips 66, and Sonesta Hotels. Learn more at schoox.com.
