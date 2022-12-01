Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier litigation firm, is proud to announce the addition of the attorneys from the firm Taylor, Book, Allen & Morris, L.L.P. who will join the Houston office on January 1, 2023.
HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier litigation firm, is proud to announce the addition of the attorneys from the firm Taylor, Book, Allen & Morris, L.L.P. who will join the Houston office on January 1, 2023. Taylor Book is a Texas litigation boutique firm that offers high-quality legal representation to individuals, small companies, and large corporations in high-stakes business and personal injury litigation.
"We chose to join Thompson Coe because of the firm's extensive track record of client service and dedication to excellence, which mirrors our own firm's values," said Bill Book, Partner at Taylor Book. "Our attorneys will continue to focus on delivering exceptional service backed with the support and expanded resources of Thompson Coe. The broader network and expanded practice areas will provide benefits to every one of our clients."
While they built a reputation as a Texas insurance powerhouse, Thompson Coe has broadened their offerings to meet the complex business litigation needs of its Fortune 500 clients. This addition of 11 attorneys and additional staff will expand the firm's Houston office and grow the personal injury, product liability, and complex business litigation practices. Thompson Coe provides legal services to clients both regionally and nationally across offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
"With this strategic growth, Thompson Coe strengthens our bench of talented attorneys and our ability to continue to deliver on the attributes that have defined Thompson Coe: creativity, resourcefulness, legal excellence, and commitment to client service," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Thompson Coe Management Committee. "Taylor Book has a well-deserved, exemplary reputation and will be a complement to our team."
The new attorneys joining Thompson Coe on January 1, 2023 are: Bill Book, David Burns, Jeffrey Fultz, Marshall Haley, Gregory Holloway, Leah Homan, Tom Machisak, Mike Morris, Nicholas Ottati, Michele Taylor, and Dan Van Winkle.
About Thompson Coe
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 200+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others.
About Taylor Book
Founded in 1965 in Houston, Taylor Book (formerly Tekell Book) has grown steadily with a team of talented trial and appellate lawyers who provide clients with top-notch legal representation at every stage of litigation. The highly skilled attorneys at Taylor Book handle high-stakes business and personal injury litigation from claim investigation and filing suit all the way through final resolution on appeal. Taylor Book offers legal services involving death and serious personal injuries, business and commercial disputes, construction defect claims, product liability claims, insurance disputes as well as various professional malpractice claims.
