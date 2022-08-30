With Three Year Revenue Growth of 1,507%, The Indoor Golf Shop Receives Prestigious Ranking Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CELINA, Texas , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Indoor Golf Shop, home to the largest selection of residential and commercial indoor golf equipment online, has been ranked No. 400 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Some of the world's most successful companies like Facebook, GoPro, Under Armour, Microsoft, ClifBar, and Patagonia, gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"This important recognition for our company could never be possible without our employees who have been a part of our growth and success over the years," said Rene Delgado, founder, and president of The Indoor Golf Shop. "As with so many companies, it's been a challenging few years navigating supply chain issues, labor shortages, and the continued business impacts from the pandemic. This is a tremendous honor that recognizes our team's instrumental efforts and resiliency through it all."
The Indoor Golf Shop, with its ranking at No. 400, is among the Top 10-percent on the list having achieved a three-year revenue growth rate that has soared to 1,507 percent. Together, companies in the Top 500 added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Along with increased job creation, The Indoor Golf Shop has expanded its manufacturing capabilities with its line of SIG-branded golf simulator enclosures, SIGPRO impact screens, hitting turf, practice nets, and indoor putting greens.
"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
Along with ranking 400th overall, The Indoor Golf Shop received a ranking of No. 45 among consumer product companies, and a ranking of No. 24 among companies based in Texas. More information about The Indoor Golf Shop and its full line of products is available at ShopIndoorGolf.com.
About The Indoor Golf Shop
The Indoor Golf Shop offers the largest selection of residential and commercial indoor golf equipment online. The company is dedicated to bringing customers the best indoor golf entertainment at the best prices guaranteed, including a wide assortment of golf simulators, launch monitors, indoor putting greens, golf nets, and other home golf equipment. The Indoor Golf Shop is based in Celina, Texas, (45 minutes north of Dallas) and ships to the lower 48 states. The company is focused on delivering quality products and the best customer service and prices. More information is available at http://www.ShopIndoorGolf.com.
About the Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
