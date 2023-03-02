The Skeddy app discovers the rides booked in advance by Lyft passengers in the location defined by the driver and makes those rides available to the driver in accordance with the driver-defined work schedule.
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In February 2023 the disrupting Skeddy app for Lyft drivers, which allows rideshare drivers to schedule their jobs in advance, reached 10 thousand daily active users.
Why do all these drivers require a supplemental service app in conducting their daily driving routine?
The reason is that the native drivers' apps from the TNC (Transportation Network Company) providers such as Lyft and Uber are not equipped with a convenient tool allowing drivers to book rides in advance based on the location of their choice, thus forcing a driver to waste time sitting idle in the car waiting for a call: Uber drivers report 80-plus hour workweeks and a lot of waiting
As a result, the productivity of full-time drivers is low, and occasional drivers with limited free time are almost unable to earn meaningful extra money from Lyft or Uber at all.
What kind of relief do all these drivers get from Skeddy?
The Skeddy app discovers the rides booked in advance by Lyft passengers in the location defined by the driver and makes those rides available to the driver in accordance with the driver-defined work schedule and payout preferences.
As a result, the drivers wake up in the morning with plenty of lengthy rides already booked for the day within the Skeddy app.
At the present time, Skeddy technology is only available to Lyft drivers, but by the middle of this year, the developers of the application plan to cover Uber drivers as well. Additional information about the Skeddy app features and ongoing development is available here:
