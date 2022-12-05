Gemba Academy's new course on How To Do Cross-Training explores the prerequisites, tools, and techniques for using cross-training to develop a multi-skilled workforce. All organizations need effective ways to train new employees, become more flexible in responding to changing customer demands, establish succession plans, and improve teamwork. Cross-training is a proven practice used to achieve these things and more.
KELLER, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gemba Academy, the world's largest provider of continuous improvement, Lean, and Six Sigma training and certification is introducing the new course, How To Do Cross-Training, in their quickly expanding library of online training videos. This course explains how cross-training is the practice of helping people develop the skills to perform not only their own job but several different jobs. Participants will learn the benefits of cross-training and review the use of tools such as a skills matrix and training timetable.
"The need to have an adaptable and flexible workforce has never been greater. This is why I believe our new 'How to do Cross-Training' course may be one of the most important we've ever released," explains Ron Pereira, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Gemba Academy. "While we cannot necessarily control the economy, or other world and market pressures, we can control how prepared we are as individuals and organizations. We're confident this new course will help you with this preparation."
Gemba Academy's How To Do Cross-Training course consists of five videos and additional resources including short quizzes. The first video in the series is available to watch now and gives an overview of the benefits of the course and topic.
How To Do Cross-Training Course Videos:
- What Is Cross-Training?
- Getting Started with Cross-Training
- What Is a Skills Matrix?
- How to Use a Skills Matrix
- How to Create a Training Timetable
The new How To Do Cross-Training course is part of a broader training program in the School of Lean. Gemba Academy's ever-expanding library of Lean training material helps teams develop a consistent, continuous improvement mindset.
To learn more about Gemba Academy's How To Do Cross-Training course, go to https://www.gembaacademy.com/school-of-lean/how-to-do-cross-training or contact https://www.gembaacademy.com/about/contact-us.
To explore Gemba Academy's full range of course offerings, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
About Gemba Academy:
Gemba Academy aims to help individuals and businesses develop an organizational culture of continuous improvement. Founded in 2009, Gemba Academy now offers over 2,000 training videos on Lean, Six Sigma, and continuous improvement. To learn more about Gemba Academy's online content, flexible training, expert coaching, and certifications, please visit https://www.gembaacademy.com/.
Media Contact
Natalie Bush, Gemba Academy, 1 888-439-8880, natalie@gembaacademy.com
SOURCE Gemba Academy